Campaign to increase funding to kapa haka body Te Matatini gains traction

The case for kapa haka body Te Matatini to receive more equitable funding is gaining traction, with an open letter signed by nearly 5000 individuals and rōpū (organisations) delivered to the associate arts minister and new research that lauds the benefits of the art form being released.

E whanake haere ana te tohe kia mana ōrite te pūtea ka whiwhia e Te Matatini, nā tētahi reta tūmatanui kua waitohua e te hanga 5000 tāngata me ngā rōpū i tukuna ki te minita tuarua mō ngā toi, me te rangahau hōu e whakanui ana i ngā hua o te toi nei.

But the ministers responsible for the arts have been non-committal on calls for an immediate funding increase. Te Pāti Māori argues that Te Matatini's funding woes show the Government treats Māori arts as “second class” and it wants its budget to be raised to $19 million immediately.

Engari anō te ngoikore o ngā minita mō ngā toi i ngā tono kia nui ake te pūtea ināia tonu nei. Ki tā Te Pāti Māori, he “whakaparahako” i te Māori te kino nei o tā te Kāwanatanga tuku pūtea ki Te Matatini, ā, e hiahia ana kia whakapiki i tāna tahua ki te $19m ināia tonu nei.

At the core of the argument is the fact that in this year’s Budget, the Government announced $1m per year in extra funding for Te Matatini, giving it a total $4m over four years. This took its annual operating budget to $2.9m.

Kei te pokapū o te tohe nei ko tā te Tahua o te tau nei kōrero e mea nei ka $1m ake te pūtea ki Te Matatini, kia $4m katoa e hora nei ki ngā tau e whā. Nā tēnei i piki ake tāna tahua whakahaerenga ā-tau ki te $2.9m.

But Te Pāti Māori says there is inequity as the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra received an extra $3m per year, and the Royal New Zealand Ballet received an extra $1.89m per year.

Engari e kīia tonutia ana e te Pāti Māori he manarite-kore nā te pikinga o tā te Tira Puoro o Aotearoa pūtea mā te $3m i ia tau, me tā te Tira Ori Hīteki o Aotearoa pūtea mā te $1.89m i ia tau.

The co-director of leading Māori research centre Ngā Pae o Te Māramatanga, Professor Linda Waimārie Nikora, who helped lead the kapa haka research, agrees.

E whakaae ana tētahi o ngā kaihautū o te pokapū rangahau Māori, o Ngā Pae o Te Māramatanga, a Pūkenga Linda Waimārie Nikora, nāna anō te rangahau mō te kapa haka i ārahi.

Te Matatini Society/SUPPLIED The value of kapa haka has been laid bare in new research. / Tārake ana te kite i ngā hua o ngā kapa haka e ai ki te rangahau hōu.

She said kapa haka was a gateway concept into te ao Māori. The art form had been overlooked by colonisers upon their arrival to Aotearoa, and so it had struggled to flourish as modern New Zealand society developed, Nikora said. “It wasn’t encouraged, valued, or appreciated.”

Nāna te kōrero, ko ngā kapa haka te tomokanga ki te ao Māori. He toi kua whakatahangia e te Pākehā nō tā rātou taenga ki Aotearoa ā mohoa nei, nā reira kua taumaha tāna taurikura i te whakahōunga o te pāpori Aotearoa, hei tā Nikora. “Kāhore i ākina, kāhore i whaihua, kāhore i whakamanahia.”

Kapa haka had intangible value to Māori and all New Zealanders, Nikora said, and the research, which was commissioned by Te Matatini and the Māori Language Commission, was able to affirm this through evidence.

He taonga ngā kapa haka ki te Māori, ki ngāi Aotearoa whānui hoki, tā Nikora, ka mutu, e tautokona ana tēnei e ngā taunakitanga i te rangahau i tonoa e Te Matatini me Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

Ngā Hua a Te Matatini: The Benefits of Te Matatini found kapa haka benefited the wellbeing of individuals and communities, and the country's economy. It analysed links between kapa haka and the Māori health index, the economy, the educational success of students who actively participated in kapa haka, and its role in helping revitalise te reo Māori.

E ai ki Ngā Hua a Te Matatini, i whaihua te hauora o te takitahi me te takitini, waihoki te ohaoha o te motu, i ngā kapa haka. I tātari i ngā hononga o ngā kapa haka ki te hauora Māori, te ohaoha, te angitu a ngā tauira i noho ki ngā kapa haka, me tāna e whakarauora ai te reo Māori.

supplied Linda Waimārie Nikora is an Indigenous Studies professor at the University of Auckland, where she is also co-director of Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, NZ’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence. / He pūkenga Mātauranga Taketake a Linda Waimārie Nikora ki Waipapa Taumata Rau, ki reira hoki ia hautū ai i Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, tā Aotearoa Pokapū Māori mō te Rangahau i te Angitu.

Māori education provider Te Wānanga o Raukawa agreed a substantial increase in funding would enable Te Matatini to generate even more benefits that would extend beyond Māori communities.

I whakaae Te Wānanga o Raukawa, mā te pikinga pūtea e whaiwāhi ai Te Matatini kia manahua ngā hapori ki tua rā anō i te Māori.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said kapa haka and Māori culture were an essential part of the fabric of Aotearoa.

I kī mai te tumu o te Matatini, a Carl Ross, ko ngā kapa haka te mea e tuitui ana i te pūkonohi aua o Aotearoa.

“Ngā Hua a Te Matatini is a strong foundation which we expect will lead to more research conducted by more Māori researchers for the benefit and development of Aotearoa,” Ross said.

“He tūāpapa mārō Ngā Hua a Te Matatunu e kawatau nei mātou ka anga ki ngā rangahau anō a ngā kairangahau Māori, e whaihua ai, e whanake ai hoki a Aotearoa,” tā Ross kōrero.

Principal economist at Cognitus Economic Insight Dr Richard Meade said valuation of any cultural pursuit was difficult, and there was a lot the research was not able to capture. But by applying rudimentary measures, concrete monetary value sums were drawn from things like Te Matatini festivals.

Hei tā tētahi kaiohaoha matua ki Cognitus Economic Insight, Tākuta Richard Meade, he uaua te whāki i te wāriu o tētahi mahinga ahurea, ka mutu, he nui ngā mea tē taea e te rangahau te kapo. Engari, nā te inenga whānui, kua hua ake ngā wāriu pūtea i ngā mea pēnei i Te Matatini.

Te Matatini Society/SUPPLIED Te Pāti Māori argues that Te Matatini's funding is inequitable versus other national arts organisations. / E tohe ana Te Pāti Māori i te manarite-kore o tā Te Matatini pūtea ina whakataurite ki ngā pūtea a ngā umanga toi anō.

Hopefully the research would encourage others in the creative sector to start applying the same tools to value their own pursuits, Meade said.

Ko te manako, ka ākina ētahi atu o te rāngai auaha e te rangahau kia meinga ētahi utauta anō ki ō rātou ake ara, tā Meade.

Associate Arts Minister Kiri Allan said the Government was committed to fostering, developing and protecting kapa haka, and it recognised the important role Te Matatini played in achieving this. The $1m baseline increase this year was the largest given to Te Matatini by any government.

I kī te Minita Tuarua mō Ngā Toi, a Kiri Allan, kua ū te Kāwanatanga ki te whāngai, te whanaketanga, me te tiaki o ngā kapa haka, ā, e whakamana ana i te hirahira o Te Matatini e tutuki ai tēnei. Ko te pikinga $1m i te tau nei te pikinga nui rawa ki Te Matatini kua hoatutia e ngā kāwanatanga katoa o mua.

The extra funding would help it grow its capability and capacity, and encourage more people to get involved in kapa haka. “I know there are calls for additional funding to build on this work and I am continuing to look at ways in which the Government can provide further support,” Allan said.

Mā te pūtea anō e tupu ai tāna āheinga, e ākina ai hoki te tokomaha kia noho mai ki ngā kapa haka. “E mōhio ana au ki ngā tono anō mō te pūtea kia āpiti ki ēnei mahi, ā, e whāia tonutia ana ngā ara e oti ai i te Kāwanatanga te tautoko anō,” tā Allan.

Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni told a select committee last month the Government was continuing to work “closely” with Te Matatini on funding, and she also respected the role it played.

I mea atu te Minita mō Ngā Toi, a Carmel Sepuloni, ki tētahi ohu whāiti i te marama kua taha ake nei, e “āta” mahi tonu ana te Kāwanatanga me Te Matatini i te horopaki pūtea, ā, i whakamanahia hoki ērā mahi e ia.