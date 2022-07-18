Talks continue around Taranaki Maunga settlement deal

Taranaki Maunga is a touchstone for many who live in the region, and is ancestral figure for Māori who whakapapa there. (File Photo)

Talks between iwi and the Crown over the Taranaki Maunga treaty settlement continue behind closed doors, with finer details of the deal likely to be made public later this year.

Kōrero between ngā iwi o Taranaki and the government has been ongoing since 2017, when a record of understanding, known as Te Anga Pūtakerongo, was signed once the terms for the negotiations were set earlier the same year.

Some information about what will be included in the final settlement has already been shared publicly, including the legal protections which will bestowed on the maunga, which is an ancestral figure for Taranaki Māori.

Other elements of the deal include the establishment of a new group called Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, which will be made up of a 50:50 split membership of iwi and Crown representatives.

This group will develop management plans for Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly known as Egmont National Park), with final sign-off needed from the Minister of Conservation and another entity, made up of eight representatives of ngā iwi o Taranaki.

Department of Conservation will continue its day-to-day management of the park.

Jamie Tuuta, spokesperson for the Taranaki Maunga negotiations team, declined to comment regarding any developments regarding the settlement.

”We will await the finalisation of an agreement, before providing any public comment,” Tuuta said in a written statement.

Te Arawhiti/The Office for Māori Crown Relations’ negotiations and settlement manager Ian Hicks said talks with ngā iwi o Taranaki were still “active” with the hope the collective redress deed would be initialled later this year.

“Once initialled, the collective redress deed and the details of the final redress package will be made publicly available,” Hicks said in a written statement.

Once the deed had been initialled, it will be presented to iwi groups for ratification.

If it is approved at that level, an official signing ceremony will take place, before legislation is introduced to Parliament.