Climate change: Ardern commits $10m to crop seeds in the Pacific

New Zealand will commit $10 million towards the conservation of Pacific crop seeds impacted by climate change, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced in Fiji.

Both Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta are attending the Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting in Suva.

Ardern said the $10m was Aotearoa’s first investment from the recently boosted $1.3 billion climate aid fund announced in October last year, for 2022–2025. Half of the climate financing commitment is dedicated to mitigation and adaptation measures in the Pacific, she said.

The funds would be allocated to the Fiji-based Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT), which has been conserving the region’s collections of 17 crops since 1998, including yam, coconut and 70% of the world's taro varieties.

The prime minister also announced another $5m would go to a global gene bank supporting the centre.

Ardern said climate change was a major threat to Pacific agriculture, putting the region’s food security at risk.

“This investment will increase the Pacific’s resilience by ensuring our region’s seeds and plant materials are preserved and protected for future generations,” she said.

“We are now seeing the knock-on effect of climate change with more extreme weather events like cyclones and droughts leading to outbreaks of pests and diseases that can be devastating for food production.

“Climate change and extreme weather are impacting crop yields and reducing supply, which exacerbates food insecurity and increases food prices.”

Ardern said it was an investment in the long-term food security of the region. “The investment will help the centre to scale up its work, which also includes conducting research into developing new climate-resilient varieties of crops that are resistant to drought, pests and diseases.”

Ardern said the funding would help Pacific farmers to get improved access to seeds and planting materials that would maintain and hopefully increase their yields despite the impacts of climate change.

New Zealand has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and reducing net emissions by 50 per cent below gross 2005 levels by 2030, which the Government said is in line with the global 1.5C target.

NZ High Commission Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, left, and Minister for Women Rosy Akbar.

Last year, the Government increased its climate finance support to help developing countries – half are in the Pacific – to reduce emissions and for adaptation efforts.

Ardern also announced New Zealand’s support for equality and empowerment of Fijian women and girls, with a $12.6m contribution to support the implementation of the Fiji Gender Action Programme to advance women’s empowerment and social protection.

“Gender equality and women’s empowerment is a priority for Aotearoa New Zealand, and for our engagement in the Pacific.

“The recent Fiji Gender Assessment showed big gaps in pay between men and women amongst a range of other disparities – this funding will go towards programmes that help address the issues and inequalities the report highlighted.

“The Fiji Gender Action Programme – Marama Ni Viti – draws together support for a range of programmes into one plan and will receive a $12.6 million contribution to implement.”

The Pacific Leaders Forum ends on Thursday.