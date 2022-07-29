Ngāti Toa and Whitireia open centre in Porirua to support Māori students

Jarom Hippolite is manager of the new Māori support space at Whitireia, called Te Awarua. / Ko Jarom Hippolite te kaiwhakahaere o te wāhi tautoko Māori ki Whitireia, kua tapaina ko Te Awarua.

A new learning centre has been established to ensure the success and development of ākonga Māori (Māori students).

Kua whakatūria tētahi puna ako hōu e angitu ai, e whanake ai hoki ngā ākonga Māori.

Te Awarua is an iwi-led centre based in Porirua’s Whitireia campus and is an active partnership with Ngāti Toa.

He pokapū nā te iwi ake a Te Awarua, e noho nei ki ā Whitireia papa akoranga ki Parirua, ā, he patuitanga whai oranga ki a Ngāti Toa.

Manager Jarom Hippolite said while students did have support it was “a bit more comfortable for our ākonga Māori to see a familiar face to help them on their journey”.

I mea mai te kaiwhakahaere, a Jarom Hippolite, ahakoa kua whai tautoko kē ngā tauira, kua “wāhi hāneanea ake ki ngā ākonga Māori te kite i tētahi kanohi mōhio e āwhinatia ai ia i tōna ara”.

“We as a team understand their background and barriers, and we have a genuine desire to see them succeed.”

“Me he tīma mātou, e mōhio ana ki ōna kōrero, me ōna āraitanga, ā, e nako ana mātou ki tā rātou angitu.”

supplied Bianca Elkington education adviser for Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira. / Ko Bianca Elkington te kaitohu mātauranga ki Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

Te Awarua’s dream is that it would expand and there would be Te Awarua ki Whitireia, Te Awarua ki Otago, and Te Awarua ki Victoria, adviser Bianca Elkington said.

Ko tō Te Awarua moemoeā he whakawhānui, he hora, e kitea ai Te Awarua i Whitireia, Te Awarua i Ōtākou, Te Awarua i Wikitōria hoki, hei tā Bianca Elkington.

“Wherever our people go, they would always have a familiar and trusted face to get support from,” she said. “It is really important in people's journey.”

“Ahakoa ki hea rātou haere ai, he kanohi mōhio, he kanohi whirinaki hoki e tautokona ai,” tāna kī. “E hirahira pai ana ki ō ngā tāngata ara.”

Research showed that when you knew who you were, culturally, or your identity was strong, you would experience success, she said.

E ai ki te rangahau, mēnā koe e mōhio ana ki ōu ake kōrero ā-ahurea, ā-tuakiri, ka angitu koe, tāna kōrero.

Ngāti Toa already has an iwi-led education centre, Puna Mātauranga for primary through to secondary school but said more support was needed for tertiary students.

He pokapū mātauranga ā-iwi kē tā Ngāti Toa, ko te Puna Mātauranga mō te kura tuatahi ki te kura tuarua, engari hei tāna, me whai tētahi mō te hunga whare wānanga.

Te Awarua’s model is based around mauri ora which looks at the whole person, not only academically but into their whānau life. That means Te Awarua can decide what support best helps each student.

Kei te pokapū o tā Te Awarua tauira nei, ko te mauri ora, e tiro whānui nei ki te tangata, kaua kē ā-mātauranga, engari ko te taha whānau hoki. Ko te tikanga rā, e oti i Te Awarua te whakatau i te tautoko e hāngai pū ana ki ia ākonga.

Kate Green/Stuff Te Awarua was a community built room, from the wallpapers to the couches. / He rūma a Te Awarua nā te hapori i hanga, pepapātū mai, nōhanga mai.

It provides academic, pastoral, cultural, and mentoring help and will also link into services provided directly from Ngāti Toa Rangatira and learner support services at Whitireia.

E whāngai ana i ngā tautoko ā-mātauranga, ā-manaakitanga, ā-ahurea, ā-ārahitanga hoki, ka mutu, ka tūhono ki ngā ratonga ake a Ngāti Toa Rangatira, me ngā ratonga tautoko ākonga ki Whitireia.

Whitireia student Wairere Ātaahua Thomas said the Māori focus was important to her because that was the content she needed the most help with.

I kī mai a Wairere Ātaahua Thomas, he tauira ki Whitireia, hei tāna, he mea hirahira te aronga Māori he kaha nō te tautoko i matea e ia i te kaupapa rā.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira CEO Helmut Modlik said Ngāti Toa understood the power of education to transform lives, and “we are excited about this initiative in collaboration with Whitireia”.

Ko tā te tumu o Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, tā Helmut Modlik, e mārama ana a Ngāti Toa ki te hiringa i te mātauranga me tā te hiringa huri i te ao, ā, “e hiamo ana mātou i tēnei kaupapa i tō Whitireia taha”.

Also supporting the success and participation of ākonga Māori is the Te Āti Awa-designed model – Tamaiti Whāngai. They work out of the student hub at WelTec campus in Petone, and they have been around for 10 years.

Tērā hoki a Te Āti Awa me tā rātou tauira, Tamaiti Whāngai, e tautoko nei i te angitu me te nōhanga mai a ngā ākonga Māori. E mahi ana rātou ki te pokapū ākonga ki ngā papa o WelTec ki Pito-one, ka mutu, hanga tekau ngā tau nōhia ai te wāhi rā e rātou.

Te Awarua will be located in the Te Kete Wānanga Building at the Porirua Whitireia campus.

Ka noho Te Awarua ki te whare Te Kete Wānanga ki ngā papa akoranga o Whitireia ki Parirua.