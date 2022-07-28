Ocean clean-up removes 100 tonnes of plastic in the Pacific

Scientists, conservationists and two journalists from Stuff spent two weeks collecting six tonnes of rubbish from Henderson Island in the Pitcairn archipelago (video first published in 2019)

More than 100,000 kilograms of “mysterious plastic items” have been scooped out of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch this week, leaving regional environmentalists and a government official shocked and angry.

After 45 days plying the North Pacific Ocean, a cargo ship hauling the 100 tonnes of rubbish arrived in the United States on Wednesday.

Fiji’s government says the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) poses a serious threat to Pacific nations. Environment Minister Mahendra Reddy said his country contributed less than 1% of the “world’s mismanaged plastics and is not a major contributor to the environmental crisis”.

But he said Fijians are facing the negative impacts arising from the production, use and improper management of plastics.

A lot of the rubbish the world throws out ends up in the ocean.

The most famous of these ocean plastic hotspots is known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which sits between the American states of Hawaii and California.

Hawaii is just over 7500 kilometres from Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Government’s plan to ban “problem plastics” in Aotearoa will be phased out in three stages starting later this year, and will be completed by July 2025.

Environment Minister David Parker announced in June 2021 that single-use plastics, such as plates, bags, cotton buds, drinking straws, fruit labels and some polystyrene products would be banned in New Zealand.

He said a new fund would be launched to help find alternatives to plastics. Industry representatives have welcomed the move, with many noting the work that was already being done towards cutting down the use of “problem plastics”.

In 2019, an estimated 80,000kg of plastic were floating in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

The non-profit organisation, Ocean Cleanup, said the record sweep of 100,000kg of debris from the ocean, in the past 45 days, is more than the combined weight of two Boeing 737-800s.

The clean-up collected a total of 101,353kg of plastic. In a statement Ocean Cleanup thanks the ship’s crew and global supporters.

"Added to the 7173kg of plastic captured by our previous prototype systems, the Ocean Cleanup has now collected 108,526 kg of plastic from the GPGP," the statement said.

“But more work is needed to address the problem.”

OCEAN CLEANUP FOUNDATION A sampling of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

Greenpeace said the amount of debris in the Patch accumulates because much of it is not biodegradable.

The environmental group said many plastic items break down into tiny pieces called microplastics. These make the water look like a cloudy soup, intermixed with larger items such as fishing gear and shoes.

“The Plastic Free July has been running since 2011, and there are some simple actions we can take to reduce our personal plastic footprint.”

Reddy said the Pacific depended heavily on the environment, and plastic litter was now threatening the region.

He said the Fijian government has banned the manufacture, sale, supply and distribution of single-use plastic bags in the country.

Fiji is one of the 175 nations to endorse the International End Plastic Pollution Resolution. The Clean Seas Campaign was launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 2017. New Zealand joined in March 2018.