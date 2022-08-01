HAKAngahau kapa haka event 'an uplifting day for Aotearoa'

Kuia leapt to their feet, eyeing those on stage as their arms unfurled in front of them swaying in time with the beat.

Ka tūpeke ngā kuia, ka pūkana atu ai ki a rātou i te papatūwaewae i ō rātou ringa e toro atu ana, e pīoioi tahi ana me te manawataki.

Not to be outdone, the young kōtiro with their youthful exuberance whipped out their homemade poi, the cords tucked into their pants, and swung furiously as their kapa haka heroes gracefully swung theirs in unison.

Kei kīia nei kua hinga ngā kōtiro rā, me te rangatahi hoki o rātou, ka tīkina atu ngā poi, kua koroheiheitia ōna taura ki te hope, ka kaha whiu tahi rātou ko ō rātou tuahangata o te ao haka.

READ MORE:

* Campaign to increase funding to kapa haka body Te Matatini gains traction

* Kapa haka is the main vehicle of cultural wellbeing, study finds

* Te Matatini to celebrate golden milestone with a waiata each weekday for 10 weeks



Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau was the first major live kapa haka event to hit Auckland in two years and was held at Spark Arena on Saturday.

I te Hātarei, te 30 o Hūrae, tū ai tā Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau ki Spark Arena, koia tēnei te hohenga kapa haka matua tuatahi i ngā tau e rua ki Tāmaki.

Nine kapa haka from Tāmaki, both recreational and competitive, gathered to perform a plethora of classics and group medleys.

I tū ngā kapa haka e iwa nō Tāmaki, he mea whakangahau, he mea whakataetae hoki, ki te whakaatu i ngā tini waiata o mua, me ngā tāwhitiwhiti ā-rōpū.

From the first bracket, the audience involved themselves in the performance – many cried happy tears, others screamed their support – feeding performers with their energy. At one point there was an arena-wide singalong, with the whole stadium on their feet performing along to Nau Mai, Piki Mai.

Ka kitea ana te hōtaka tuatahi, kua noho te marea ki te ururuatanga o te whakangahau – i heke ngā roi i te mata, i tangi mai te tautoko – whāngaia ai ngā kaihaka ki te ihi. He wā ōna i haruru hoki te whare katoa, i tū rātou ki te waiata i a Nau Mai, Piki Mai.

Kapa haka has been sorely missed from the diets of ngāi Māori and appetites were adequately filled over the weekend. Lines to get into the stadium formed at 6am, two hours before the first performance.

Kua hemokai nei a ngāi Māori i te korenga o ngā kapa haka, heoti i pukuwheti a Tamaroto nō te mutunga wiki nei.

The crowd were welcomed by the young and old of te mana whenua, Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki.

I pōhiritia te marea e te rangatahi, e te pēperekōu hoki o te mana whenua, e Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki.

Te Matatini chairperson Selwyn Parata said he hadn’t seen an unhappy person all day.

Ko tā te heamana o Te Matatini, tā Selwyn Parata, kāhore i kitea tētahi kanohi pōuri i te rangi katoa.

“The whole day's been uplifting. Uplifting for kapa haka, uplifting for Māori and uplifting for Auckland. But most importantly uplifting for Aotearoa,” Parata said.

“Kua hīkina te wairua i te rangi katoa. Kua hīkina ngā wairua haka, me ngā wairua Māori ki Tāmaki. Kāti, ko te mea nui ko te hikinga o tō Aotearoa wairua,” tā Parata kōrero.

Te Ruki Pearce-Dunn, kaihaka (performer) with the rōpū Angitu, said he felt the energy and was appreciative of all who travelled from near and far to support kapa haka.

I kī mai a Te Ruki Pearce-Dunn, tētahi kaihaka o te kapa Angitu, kua rangona te ihi me te wehi, me te aha, i mihia ērā i tae mai i ngā hau e whā o te motu kia tautokona ngā kapa haka.

“My spirits lift seeing all the people and all the support arrive for Tāmaki Makaurau,” Dunn said.

“E hīkaka ana te ngākau... [i te tokomaha] tāngata kua tae mai nei ki te tautoko i a Tāmaki Makaurau,” tā Dunn kōrero.

In true Māori fashion, whakapapa was put first throughout the event.

Me kua Māori mārika, i mātāmua te whakapapa puta noa i te rangi.

Children weaved through the legs of their mums, aunties and uncles as everyone took the stage. Chairs were brought on stage for older kaihaka to perform on and the genealogy of fan favourite songs were explained in detail.

I rānga e ngā tamariki rā ngā waewae o ngā whāea me ngā mātua, i a rātou e eke ana ki te papatūwaewae. I kawea mai ngā tūru e noho ai ngā kaihaka pēperekōu, whakangahau ai, ka mutu, i āmiki kōrerotia ngā whakapapa o ngā tino waiata a te motu.

To preserve culture and tradition, the event also had a kaumātua seating area, a pram park for parents and always ensured that the first three rows of seats were reserved for our kōeke (elders).

E pūmau tonu ai te ahurea me ngā tikanga, he wāhi noho mō ngā kaumātua, he tūnga waka pēpi mā ngā mātua, ā, i tāpuia ngā rārangi tūru e toru o mua mā ngā pēperekōu.

Ensuring the livelihood of not only those inside the venue, the event also held accompanied stalls outside with the intent to promote smaller Māori-owned businesses. From whakakai (earrings) to whitebait fritters, all kinds of taonga could be purchased.

E ora tonu ai te iwi o waho, kaua noa te hunga o roto, i whakatūria hoki ētahi toa ki waho, me te kōingo ka whakanuia ngā pakihi Māori iti. I wātea mai ngā taonga katoa hei hokonga, mai i te whakakai tae noa ki te inanga.

TE MATATINI SOCIETY INCORPORATED/Stuff Ngā Tūmanako (Tāmaki Makaurau) performed with Te Kōhanga Reo and Te Kura Kaupapa o Hoani Waititi in tow on Saturday. / I tū tahi Ngā Tūmanako (Tāmaki),Te Kōhanga Reo me Te Kura Kaupapa o Hoani Waititi i te Hātarei. (Picture first published in 2019. Back row, from left: Roiana Pihama, Turuhira Hotene, Waimiria Tutengaehe, front, from left, Te Raina Pihama, Marama Jones, Kiym Morgan at Te Matatini 2019.)

Haimona Te Nahu, manager of the TM50 project, said it was a “fantastic day” and he could feel the hunger that many had for live kapa haka.

I kī mai a Haimona Te Nahu, te kaiwhakahaere o te hinonga TM50, he “rangi paruhi,” ā, i oti i a ia te rongo i te hiakai o te marea ki ngā kapa haka kikokiko.

“It was just a great opportunity today to bring out all the performances that have been done on stage before and I think the fires are really starting to burn for people now.”

“He whaiwāhitanga rawe i te rangi nei kia whakanuia ngā tūnga katoa kua tū ki te papatūwaewae, ka mutu, kua whitawhita pai tērā ahi ki roto anō i ngā tāngata.”

With only five months away until Te Matatini, preparations have already begun for many rōpū.

E rima anake ngā marama ki Te Matatini, nā reira kua tīmata kē ngā whakaritenga a ngā tini rōpū.

To wrap up the events of the weekend, Te Matatini also held a black tie event on Saturday night to celebrate 50 years of the popular event.

E whakakapia ai ngā hohenga o te mutunga wiki, i whakatūria hoki tētahi kai ōkawa o te pō e Te Matatini i te pō Hātarei, kia whakanuia te huringa tau 50 o te kaupapa.

Preceding HAKAngahau on Friday was a first time event, the Haka Leaders Tour. Kapa haka leaders from all groups across Aotearoa and Australia were welcomed on to the marae in Ōrākei by Ngāti Whātua.

I mua i te HAKAngahau, i te Paraire, oroko tū ai tētahi kaupapa, te Tawhio Kaitātaki. I pōhiritia ngā kaitātaki i ngā kapa puta noa i Aotearoa me Te Whenua Moemoeā ki te marae ki Ōrākei e Ngāti Whātua.