Kai company wins big at Māori Businesswomen's Awards

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo is the chief executive of KiwiKai Nelson, which also makes Atutahi drinks. / Ko Reni Wereta-Gargiulo te tumu whakarae o KiwiKai Nelson, e waihanga hoki nei i ngā inu Atutahi.

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru) is still processing her Supreme Award win at the 2022 Māori Businesswomen’s Awards.

Kei te rere tonu ngā whakaaro o Reni Werata-Gargiulo (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru) i te whiwhinga i te Tohu Matua ki ngā Tohu Kaipakihi Wāhine Māori 2022.

The chief executive and owner of KiwiKai Nelson was crowned Māori Business Woman of the Year on Friday at the awards hosted by the Māori Women’s Development Inc in Auckland.

Nō te Paraire kua taha ake nei, whakapōtaetia ai te tumu whakarae me te rangatira o KiwiKai Nelson hei Kaipakihi Wahine Māori o te Tau ki ngā tohu i whakahaerehia e Māori Women’s Development Inc ki Tāmaki.

“I’m feeling absolutely ecstatic … I’m feeling very appreciated, if you know what I mean. Appreciated by our people,” Wereta-Gargiulo said.

“Mate ana au i te hari … Kei te rongo pai au i te aroha, tērā momo āhua nē. E arohaina ana e te iwi,” tā Wereta-Gargiulo kōrero.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Reni Wereta-Gargiulo says tourists and locals alike track her products down.

It may come as no surprise to those who know her that she flew home on Saturday morning and got straight back to work.

Kei ohorere pea te hunga kua roa nei e mōhio ana ki a ia, i waihape ia ki te kāinga i te ata Hātarei, i tōtika tāna hoki ki te mahi.

Wereta-Gargiulo describes KiwiKai Nelson as a small and innovative company with a vision that is large and evolving.

Hei tā Wereta-Gargiulo, he pakihi auaha iti a KiwiKai Nelson me tētahi whāinga nui e whanake ana.

“We have Māori kai and seafood that we have in a retail store. We have a food cart that we take to festivals and events and local markets … We also do catering,” she said.

”He kai Māori, he kaimoana hoki ā mātou ki ngā toa hokohoko, he waka kai e kawea nei ki ngā hui taurima, ngā hohenga, me ngā mākete paetata … ka whāngai hoki mātou,” tana kōrero.

“Another lot of work that we do is being quite innovative with native leaves, so we created the Atutahi range of native drinks.”

“Ko te nuinga o ā mātou mahi e āhua auaha ana ki ngā rau taketake, nā konā i hua mai ko ngā inu Atutahi.”

Wereta-Gargiulo said she finds tourists and locals alike track her products down.

I kī a Wereta-Gargiulo, he rite tonu tā te kaiāmio me te kiritata whāia ai āna hua.

She remembers a time when Māori businesses were almost nowhere to be found. It made attending the awards special.

Tērā tētahi wā e maumahara nei ia, me uaua ka kitea tētahi pakihi Māori. Koia i motuhake ai te toro ki ngā tohu.

“We met the judges during the day, and we met the other finalists and I literally was crying, off and on, all day.

“I tūtakina ngā kaiwhakawā i te rangi, kātahi ka tūtakina ngā toki anō, ā, i te hotuhotu au, rā te rangi katoa.

“I’m feeling it now actually, quite overwhelmed with the calibre of Māori businesswomen so high and to feel it around us, and then I heard that there were over 300 entries.

“Kei te rongo ināianei, kua whakatinahia au e te kaha o ngā kaipakihi wāhine Māori, me te rongo i tērā wairua taiāwhio, kātahi ka rongo au, i koni atu ngā whakaurunga i te 300.

“We are quite special. Māori women are strong and special.”

“Kua motuhake mātou. E kaha ana, e motuhake ana hoki ngā wāhine Māori.”

One of the products Wereta-Gargiulo presented at the awards was her Atutahi drinks range, which launched three days before the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Ko tētahi o ngā hua i whakaaturia i ngā tohu e Wereta-Gargiulo ko āna inu Atutahi, i whakaputaina nō ngā rangi e toru i mua tata mai i te nōhanga mohoaotanga i te 2020.

“For me, it was about rolling out our business plan and start to turn the impossible into the possible.”

“Mōku ake, e hāngai ana ki te whanaketanga o tā mātou mahere pakihi, me te whāia te pae tawhiti kia tata.”

The business, named after her koro, went “hardcore” with its online marketing and promotion.

Kua “upoko pakaru” te pakihi, i tapaina hei mihia tōna koro, me āna whakatairanga ā-tuihono.

“Atutahi saved us over Covid,” Wereta-Gargiulo said.

“Nā Atutahi mātou i whakaora rā te Kowheori,” tā Wereta-Gargiulo kōrero.