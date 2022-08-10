The disabling barriers of the agency designed to rebuild lives

Stuff series ACCountable takes a look at different people’s ACC experiences, considers how ACC can be improved and what an equitable system would look like for injured and disabled Kiwis.

With no path to rehabilitation, Michael Stewart went from injured to disabled, reducing his world to one small room. In part 3 of ACCountable, he shares his story with MAXINE JACOBS.

People who know Michael Stewart visit his home through the back door.

He waves them in through a small window – it’s the only sliver of the outside world he can see from the bed that’s been his prison for seven years.

Three of the 63-year-old’s four limbs are suffering – his left leg is almost deadweight, swollen from lymphoedema, his right knee was overextended from a work injury at 28, and he’s torn ligaments in his right shoulder from trying to maintain some quality of life before he became confined to the four walls of his bedroom.

He’s not sure if it’s his weight (238kg) that has led him to have such bad experiences with ACC, or if it’s because he’s Māori (Te Aupōuri, Ta Rarawa, Ngāti Kuri).

What the Hamilton man does know is, if Waikato Māori health provider Te Kōhao Health hadn’t stepped in and taken over his care, he, his wife and whānau would still be suffering needlessly.

“Life does not have to be perfect to be wonderful,” reads a piece of wall art in his home.

But for the past 40 years, particularly the past decade, life has been tough. The physical pain he’s experienced through accidents and health issues has contributed, but it’s the barriers to the help he’s needed that have caused the most strain.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Without a wheelchair, Michael Stewart is bound to his bed, making it difficult to get around the house and impossible to leave his home.

Stewart puts this down to two reasons: Either ACC’s policies have blocked him from accessing the resources he’s needed for years; or the staff working for the agency, who knew he needed help, turned their backs on him.

Either way, ACC doesn’t want to know, Stewart says. “They don’t want to be accountable.”

ACC says Stewart has never complained. But the agency acknowledges it has not "adequately" served Māori clients and is rolling out new cultural safety standards next year.

Lady Tureiti Moxon, head of Te Kōhao Health, says it’s the systemic racism of the agency that’s left whānau Māori like Stewart hopeless, isolated, and unaware of their options for help.

Armed with evidence and witnesses, Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungungu, Kāi Tahu) has led a Waitangi Tribunal claim against ACC to expose the hidden harm it’s caused Māori since 2012 when ACC effectively blocked Māori health providers from providing the care, services, and support claimants have needed to lead mana-enhanced lives.

Stewart shared his experiences of racism, indifference, and the barriers he’s faced across his life with the tribunal in the hope others won’t have to face the same struggles he and his whānau have, time and time again.

Since his childhood Stewart has been in and out of hospital for issues relating to his legs.

First it was an ulcer at 14 that burned so hot he slept outside with a hose tied to his leg to get through the summer nights.

He had multiple surgeries, which led to a vein being moved from his groin to his foot to fix the gash that would never truly heal.

At 28, while working at a kiwifruit orchard, he fell in a post hole, hyperextending his right knee.

“I actually drove myself to the hospital. They said to me, ‘No, you’re on a secondary job, you’re not eligible for ACC.’”

That still plays up, even 40 years later.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stewart wants to be out in the community, but instead he is chained to his room and has no access to a wheelchair.

His left leg has grown to twice its normal size from lymphoedema, which made it almost impossible to walk around.

He ended up on the invalids benefit with the Ministry of Social Development, chaining him to a life without work.

When he could walk, he always had labouring jobs, whether it was in construction, agriculture or factory work, and he enjoyed competing in tug-of-war competitions and helping his friends and whānau out.

Back then he was around 170kg, overweight, sure, but capable, working, and moving forward with his life alongside his loved ones.

Now he weighs in at 238kg. Stewart says he cut back his eating to one meal a day to stop the weight gain, but his GP told him to eat as normal.

He still wanted to be out in the community, but Stewart was told over the years that he wasn’t eligible for a wheelchair from ACC either, so he and his wife sucked it up and tried to get on with life the best they could.

With two bung legs, Stewart used his arms to balance himself, particularly when moving from the bed, to a chair. He would heave himself up into a seated position, relieving the pressure on his lower half so he could scoot his legs under him and join his wife in the living room.

It was the one place he could go to experience some normalcy.

Hoisting himself into place was what led to him tearing ligaments in his shoulder. Without his arm to steady him, he’s been bedridden since 2014 and now falls under disability homecare.

Being confined to four walls was never a future Stewart saw for himself, and even now, as he lies in his hospital bed, surrounded by tools and aids he and his wife, Linda, have MacGyvered up, this isn’t the future he wants.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Linda Stewart and her whānau designed this makeshift trolley so Michael could be moved to the bathroom.

Their greatest creation, made in 2014, has been a trolley with a wooden box on top which they use to move him from his bed to the bathroom when nature calls. He still uses it today.

“Apparently I didn’t qualify for [a wheelchair], so I just had to go on the recommendations of what the hospital was saying,” Stewart says.

“[But] as soon as we got involved with Te Kōhao Health, everything changed for us.

“All of a sudden the services became available to us that we never ever got when we were with the Pākehā system.”

Across Stewart’s 18 claims to ACC, the agency says he’s not complained once about the care or resources he’s received.

However, Dr Huhana Hickey says that’s typical. A lawyer and advocate in the disabilities space for more than 40 years, Hickey says once a barrier is erected – of which there are many – whānau Māori and Pasifika tend to not push back.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dr Huhana Hickey says people who need ACC don’t know how to advocate for themselves, but they shouldn’t have to.

“His story is not unusual, it’s sad, but it's not unusual,” she says.

“Most people don't fight ACC. Most of them turn around and just accept the answer is ‘No’, and that's part of the problem. ACC have gotten away with it for years.”

For Māori, 19% who are injured report disability two years after the injury occurred, with the highest rate found in those aged between 30 and 49 years old, a University of Otago study found.

The study drew from claimants on ACC, and showed that for Māori who were hospitalised, their risk of developing a disability also increased compared to non-Māori.

While there are socio-economic issues that come into play, Hickey (Ngāti Tāhinga, Whakatōhea) believes that there would be fewer people ending up in Stewart’s position if ACC’s system functioned as it was intended.

When it was first created by Sir Owen Woodhouse in 1974, there were big dreams of what it could mean to assist those who had become injured.

One of the issues is the misconception that the case manager for your claim is trying to get you everything they can to help you, Hickey says.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Once ACC says no and erects a barrier to help, whānau Māori and Pasifika rarely push back, Hickey says.

But the kaupapa became twisted with every change in government, and now the agency that held so much promise of care for others cares for itself instead.

“It's dog-eat-dog out there. It does not want to spend money if it doesn't have to.

“They don't tell you what your entitlements are, they try and come out with the least possible payout.”

There are some who know how to work the system, who understand how to advocate, but for many Māori and, even more so, Pasifika, they don’t know how.

“If they don’t understand English, and then they get told something, they get very embarrassed, very shy, and they don’t quite know how to handle it, so they don’t tend to fight against it.”

For Stewart, the advocacy began when his wife had a chance encounter with a nurse from Te Kōhao Health.

For decades the couple had just tried to make things work the best way they could, relying on their whānau and their own ingenuity to help Stewart maintain some quality of life.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Linda and Michael Stewart are happier now they are in the care of Te Kōhao Health.

Stewart never knew he could request services from Māori health providers but, once Te Kōhao Health stepped in, change was swift, not only in how care was provided, but in the comfort Stewart felt being with a kaupapa Māori organisation.

It’s this cultural understanding and manaaki (care) that is mana enhancing, Moxon says.

It’s the message she’s been giving to the Waitangi Tribunal as she tries to push ACC and other health organisations to understand the difference Māori-centred values can make to a person’s recovery.

“It’s not about having Māori words in your headline, in your titles of everything – it’s understanding a te ao Māori point of view.”

And who better to understand that view than Māori health providers, right?

It’s laughable to Moxon now, but when ACC tendered contracts for home-based care in 2012, a joint Māori health provider application was given a 5.2 out of 10 rating for cultural competency.

It was the second-lowest score of out more than 10 organisations that put their hands up, Moxon says.

“That, to me, is the height of arrogance, the height of racism really.

“You’ve got Pākehā organisations that actually believe that they can deliver Māori culture and Māori understanding and mātauranga better than we can.”

However, there have been efforts made by ACC to address the issues Māori face within the system, including the Whāia te Tika strategy which, while still in its infancy, has been designed to improve client access, outcomes and experience with the agency.

Tom Lee/Stuff Lady Tureiti Moxon reads over the joint Māori health provider application that scored poorly for cultural understanding.

ACC’s tumu pae ora chief Māori equity officer Michelle Murray says ACC is committed to upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi responsibilities and, as part of Whaia te Tika, cultural safety standards will be rolled out across the agency’s services in 2023.

“We know that ACC has not adequately responded to the needs of Māori clients and whānau in the past due to a lack of choice and support services that reflect tikanga Māori.

“We’re weaving together a balance of te ao Māori and non-Māori worldviews, knowledge and practices to create a new ‘raranga’ standard on cultural safety.”

In Stewart’s case, ACC said it had approved nursing service in 2008 and 2015. His current homecare was not funded by ACC and the agency had not received a request to fund a wheelchair.

“If the need for the wheelchair is due to a covered injury, we continue to encourage Michael to get in contact with us so we can look at how we can help him with this, and any other supports he might be entitled to.”

However, Moxon isn’t so sure the changes being made will have the impact whānau Māori need.

“They think that they’re being responsive. It’s not responsive.

“The issue that we have is that they put a whole lot of Māori on these things, but the power and control still remains in the hands of the same people.”

Moxon says, for equity to be achieved and health outcomes to improve, Māori need to be cared for by Māori, and that starts with power being moved to the newly established Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority.

“The inequity between Māori and Pākehā, it’s huge.

“People pick and choose what they believe a person is entitled to.

“We've got Māori who have been fighting and fighting and fighting for years to get their entitlements … and even though Māori have much more accidents and incidents in terms of ACC, they don't get the kind of supports that ACC should be giving them.”

For Dr Huhana Hickey, ACC reform is critical.

“There’s no consistency with ACC at the moment. There’s no doubt it needs reform.

“If they ran it as a partnership and worked with Māori more closely, you would have a different outcome.”