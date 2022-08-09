Five kapa haka covers to wet your whistle in time for Te Matatini

A recent performance by kapa haka rōpū, Angitū, and their soloist Awatea Wihongi has recently gone viral after their te reo Māori rendition of Adele’s Easy On Me.

Tāmaki Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata HAKAngahau was the first major live kapa haka event to hit Auckland in two years and left spectators abuzz with excitement for next year’s Te Matatini Festival in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The cover has made the rounds in Māori social media circles and has led to a resurgence in other great Māori renditions.

With the likes of Destiny's Child, Shania Twain and even Billie Eilish tunes getting the reo Māori treatment, it’s evident that ngāi Māori have a keen ear for a smash hit.

Groups from primary schools to national teams have covered various genres, from hip-hop to Broadway, all while sharing one commonality – te reo Māori.

Using examples throughout history, here’s just a small collection showing off the musical prowess of our kapa haka rōpū.

Kerry Marinkovich/Stuff/Whangarei Leader Hātea kapa haka have created te reo Māori choral compositions to music from Queen, Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. Wāhine show why the group has earned the title “cover queens” by using the power of voice at Ngāpuhi Festival.

1. Hātea Kapa Haka, Sicily 2016, Himene/Hymn

(cover: Leonard Cohen – Hallelujah)

Dubbed the “cover queens” of te ao Māori, Hātea Kapa Haka has sung te reo Māori renditions from artists such as Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and even Queen. The rōpū was first formed in 2000 by whānau from Pēhiāweri Marae.

While the rōpū is based in Whangārei, membership extends from Auckland and further afield. It has represented Te Tai Tokerau at Te Matatini since 2002 and has remained a crowd favourite with its spectacular choir arrangements.

This is a performance in Mistretta, Sicily, from August 2016, which has clocked up more than 1 million views on Facebook.

2. Te Iti Kahurangi, Te Matatini 2007, Waiata Tira/Choral

(cover: Hollie Smith – Bathe in the River)

Te Iti Kahurangi is a rōpū affiliated to Waikato, Raukawa, Maniapoto and Hauraki. The group’s name comes from the proverb and philosophy “whāia te iti Kahurangi – pursuit of excellence”.

This waiata tira acknowledges the passing of significant Māori, in particular Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Dame Te Aatairangikaahu, who died in 2006. The rangi or tune has been adapted from the song Bathe in the River sung by New Zealand’s own Hollie Smith.

Waiata tira are choral pieces used to warm up the vocal cords and introduce the group to the audience. Through a waiata tira, the group announces its arrival in a manner that is generally light and positive.

3. Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Aotearoa Māori Festival of Arts 1996, Whakawātea/Exit Item

(cover: Stevie Wonder – For Your Love)

Ngāti Rangiwewehi hail from Te Arawa, Bay of Plenty region, known for their awa, Te Wai Mimi o Pekehaua, the uri of Tawakeheimoa sing as smooth as water.

Te Matatini, known then as the Aotearoa Māori Festival of Arts, was held in Rotorua and saw Ngāti Rangiwewehi win on home soil with leaders Trevor and Atareta Maxwell helping the rōpū gain its second overall win.

Whakawātea are choral pieces used to farewell the audience or make a final point before departing the stage. In this case, Ngāti Rangiwewehi is thanking tūpuna and explorer, Ihenga, for discovering Rotorua and therefore making the festival possible.

4. Te Waka Huia, Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts Festival 2000, Waiata Tira/Choral

(cover: Shania Twain – You're Still the One)

Te Waka Huia is a pan-tribal kapa haka first established in 1981 by Dr Ngapo Wehi and his wife, the late Pimia Wehi, when their whānau relocated from Waihīrere in Gisborne to Auckland. The group is now led by Tāpeta and Annette Wehi and has a long-standing record of placing in the top tier of haka groups.

The Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts Festival was held in Ngāruawāhia that year and this waiata tira was performed to members of the Kīngitanga who are based at Tūrangawaewae Marae. It speaks of great Māori leaders and movements that continue to benefit the rangatahi (youth) of today.

5. Te Rōpū Raukura, Te Arawa Secondary Schools Regional Kapa Haka Competition 2013, Waiata Tira/Choral

(cover: Hairspray – I Know Where I’ve Been)

Supplied/Waikato Times Raukura kapa haka group at the official opening of Tuku Iho, Living Legacy exhibition in Japan. Te Rōpū Raukura regularly place at the secondary school nationals.

We can’t leave all the credit to the adults! Primary and secondary school competitions are ripe with talent and are a prime place to see upcoming Matatini talent.

This waiata tira performance by Raukura (Rotorua Boys’ and Girls’ High) was to the rangi of I Know Where I’ve Been from Broadway musical Hairspray.

The waiata is about keeping faith in times of hardship. Taking inspiration from the original composition, the performance helped secure the team a win at the Te Arawa secondary regionals.

Their winning performance can be found here.

Five places cannot encapsulate the decades of waiata that have come through Te Matatini, secondary school competitions and local whakangāhau (recreational) performances, so here are some honourable mentions.

Honourable Mentions

• Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Whakawātea 2014 (cover: Jason Miraz – I Won’t Give Up)

• Waihīrere, Whakaeke 1996 (cover: Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You)

• Tauira Mai Tawhiti, Waiata Tira 2007 (cover: Destiny’s Child – Brown Eyes)

• Te Waka Huia, Whakaeke 2002 (cover: Lion King – Circle of Life)