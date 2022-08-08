Waiata Anthems to release 20 new songs in Māori next month

Waiata Anthems releases 20 news songs in te reo Māori in its September 2022 line up.

Waiata Anthems is poised to release 20 new waiata next month paying homage to those who fought to have te reo Māori recognised 50 years ago.

E takatū ana a Waiata Anthems kia whakaputaina ngā waiata e 20 hei te marama e kainamu ana e mihia ai ērā i whawhai mō te mana o te reo Māori nō ngā tau e 50 ki muri.

Aotearoa’s leading artists such as Benee, Drax Project and Stan Walker collaborated with Waiata Anthems to launch their hits in reo Māori in 2019, including Six60’s Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don’t Forget Your Roots racking up 9,937,166 streams on Spotify and counting.

I te tau 2019, i mahi tahi ngā pūkenga kaipuoro pēnei i a Benee, a Drax Project, a Stan Walker hoki kia whakaputa i ā rātou waiata ki Waiata Anthems, tae rā anō ki tā Six60 Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō / Don’t Forget Your Roots, kua eke ki ngā whakatangihanga e 9,937,166 streams ki Spotify, ā, kei te eke tonu.

The release comes 50 years since Ngā Tamatoa, Victoria University’s Te Reo Māori Society and Huinga Rangatahi (the New Zealand Māori Students’ Association) took more than 30,000 signatures to Parliament petitioning for the active recognition and teaching of te reo Māori.

He hua tēnei o te kawenga atu i ngā waitohu e 30,000 nā Ngā Tamatoa, tā Te Herenga Waka Ope Reo Māori, me Huinga Rangatahi (Te Hunga Ākonga Māori ki Aotearoa) i ngā tau e 50 ki muri, e petihana ana i te whakamanatanga me te whakaakoranga o te reo Māori.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Drax Project will release another waiata reo Māori on this year’s album. / Ka whakaputa a Drax Project i tētahi waiata reo Māori anō ki tā te tau nei pukaemi.

This year’s September drop will feature cross-genre musicians from Ladi6, Jackson Owens, Chey Milne and Ria Hall, boosting the world’s access to fresh waiata reo Māori.

Ka kitea i tā te tau nei whakaputanga ngā kaipuoro nō ngā tini momo puoro, pēnei i a Ladi6 rātou ko Jackson Owens, ko Chey Milne, ko Ria Hall, e whakahōhonu ake ana i te puna waiata reo Māori o te ao.

So far more than 100 songs have been released with the support of Waiata Anthems, creating mainstream broadcasting of popular hits that are heard at leading festivals such as Homegrown.

Ā mohoa nei, koni atu i te 100 ngā waiata kua whakaputaina e Waiata Anthems, e māori ai te pāpāhotanga o ēnei waiata rorotu i ngā hui taurima pēnei i a Homegrown.

But it’s been a long road to success, Dame Hinewehi Mohi said.

Kua roa te ara nei ki te angitu, tā Kahurangi Hinewehi Mohi kōrero.

A champion herself for waiata reo Māori, Mohi (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāi Tūhoe) said the progression of te reo in Aotearoa is incredible.

He tohunga hoki a Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) o ngā waiata reo Māori, ā, e ai ki a ia kua mīharo te kokenga a Aotearoa i te ara o te reo.

“Māori music is for everyone, everywhere, any time, every day of the month.

“Mā te katoa te puoro Māori, akakoa ki hea, hei ngā wā katoa, rangi mai, rangi atu.

“Fifty years ago, it was unthinkable that waiata reo Māori could reach the hearts and minds, radios, phones and devices of so many.

Nō ngā tau e rima tekau ki muri, kua kore rawa e whakapae ka tae atu ngā waiata reo Māori ki ngā ngākau me ngā hinengaro, ngā irirangi, ngā waea me ngā pūrere a te takitini.

“Today as a nation, we can reflect on our past and look to a bright future where te reo Māori in popular music is accessible to everybody.”

“I āianei, me he iwi kotahi, e oti i a tātou te ohia whakamuri me te tiro ki tētahi anamata autaia e wātea nei te reo Māori i ngā puoro rorotu ki te katoa.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Musician Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāi Tūhoe) says the album will honour those that worked tirelessly to have te reo Māori recognised 50 years ago. / Hei tā te kaipuoro Kahurangi Hinewehi Mohi (Kahungunu, Tūhoe), mā te pukaemi e whakamana ērā i mate ururoa e ora ai te reo Māori i ngā tau e 50 ki muri.

This year’s Waiata Anthems Week returns on September 2 and honours those who petitioned to have te reo Māori recognised. The album also serves as a wero to Aotearoa to become champions of te reo via waiata throughout Mahuru Māori.

Ka waihape te Wiki o Waiata Anthems hei te 2 o Hepetema, ka mutu, e whakamana ana i ērā i petihana kia whaimana ai te reo Māori. He wero hoki te pukaemi ki a Aotearoa, e tohunga ai tātou i te reo mā te waiata rā te Mahuru Māori.

Mahuru Māori is a month-long challenge for everyone, no matter how fluent they are, to make an effort to speak in te reo Māori to the best of their ability as an active way to support revitalisation and normalising the nation’s official language being spoken.

Ko Mahuru Māori tētahi wero he kotahi marama te roa mā te katoa, ahakoa te taumata reo, e whakapau ai te tangata i tōna katoa mō te reo Māori, hei māngai e whakarauora ai, e māori ai te kōrero o tēnei reo whaimana o te motu.

Tā Tīmoti Kāretu (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungungu), who signed the petition, wasthe country’s first Māori language commissioner, and is now mentor for Waiata Anthems.

I waitohua te petihana e Tā Tīmoti Kāretu (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu), ā, ko ia te Kōmihana reo Māori tuatahi o te motu nei, nā whai anō he kaitautoko ia o Waiata Anthems.

He said waiata is the perfect vehicle for te reo Māori, instilled in us by our old people, as a way of connecting with each other and reflecting our worldview in its purest form.

Hei tāna, ko ngā waiata nei he waka mō te reo Māori, i whakatōngia e ngā mātua tūpuna, e tūhonohono ai tātou katoa, e kitea ai te taurikura o tō tātou ao.

Maori Television/Supplied Tā Tīmoti Kāretu signed the petition in 1972. He's proud of how far the nation has come in reo Māori revitalisation. / I waitohua te petihana e Tā Tīmoti Kāretu i te 1972. Anō tōna poho kūkupa i tā te motu aru i te whakarauoranga o te reo Māori.

“The fact that a lot of these younger singers want to have a lyric in Māori is a positive. I congratulate everyone who has a go who isn’t a Māori speaker,” Kāretu said.

“E ngākau reka ana tō ngā kaiwaiata nei nako kia whakamātauhia te kupu Māori. E mihia ana ērā e whakamātau ana ehara i te kōrero Māori,” hei tā Kāretu.

“When you think of people like Lorde and Six60, you know you’ve got something that’s appealing to people other than Māori. They all help to raise the profile of the language.”

“Inā whakaaro ake ki ngā tāngata pēnei i a Lorde me Six60, kei te kitea te rorotu ki te hunga i tua atu i te Māori anake. Mā rātou katoa te reo e ora anō ai.”

Waiata Anthems will be live across all digital platforms from September 2.

Ka wātea mai a Waiata Anthems ki ngā pae matihiko katoa hei te 2 o Hepetema.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.