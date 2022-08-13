Pacific used as transit point for organised crime, UN says

Jay Caldwell, director of the Australia Pacific Security College, chats with security expert Jose Sousa-Santos in Wellington.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has identified the Pacific as a transit point for drug and human trafficking routes including Aotearoa New Zealand.

The UN said several reports from its drugs and crime unit released over the past decade revealed that transnational organised crime was more prominent in the Pacific than it was in the 1980s.

The reports were part of discussions at the inaugural regional law enforcement conference in Fiji this week.

Addressing delegates, senior Fijian defence official Jone Usamate said drug syndicate groups were continually exploiting the Pacific’s fast and porous maritime borders to import stockpile drugs for the New Zealand, Australia, Asia and North America markets.

READ MORE:

* Massive $280 million cocaine haul seized in Tauranga

* Drug trafficking via the Pacific is creating addiction issues in the islands

* New Zealand's maritime security stressed by rising threats, new Govt strategy says

* Corruption in Paradise: International crime groups target vulnerable Pacific countries



Usamate said various types of drug trafficking were evident in the Pacific with an increase in the discovery of methamphetamine, cocaine and precursors.

“Clandestine labs are increasingly being discovered showing a growing market that has been established within our region,” he said.

“Human trafficking is yet another crime that is on the rise and Pacific island countries are seen to be a source, a transit and destination point for the fluid in human crime.

“It is a crime against humanity that not only crosses international borders, but one that can also be very much present in our communities and different industries.”

APSC The Pacific has been identified by the UN as a transit point for drug and human trafficking routes including Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Pacific region remains susceptible to transnational organised crimes (TNOC), said Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna.

Puna, who is the former premier of the Cook Islands, said geopolitical competition, Covid-19 and the ongoing unrest in Ukraine continued to exacerbate the region’s economic and development concerns.

“Our geography, situated between manufacturers and markets, makes the region vulnerable to transnational organised crimes,” Puna said.

“Accelerated globalisation has also increased the region’s exposure and created an enabling environment for the proliferation of transnational crimes.”

Puna said these changes and developments had resulted in the opening of new geographic and commodities markets, and the creation of transnational supply and value chains.

PICP The Pacific is being challenged to think about how existing networks can be better utilised to build relationships and share information to address transnational crime.

He said this had also weakened regulation in financial services, making TNOC activities more attractive – not only as a choice of crime but also as a choice of career.

Discussions also focused on effective leadership, the implications of money laundering and the legal frameworks in place to respond to transnational crime. Pacific leaders were challenged to think about how existing networks could be better utilised to build relationships and share information.

Usamate said these issues continued to exacerbate on existing vulnerabilities within the region and had become push factors for people to join in on the multibillion-dollar criminal networks.

“What is also unfortunate, and perhaps the greatest downside, is that while there might be foreign masterminds involved, it is our own people who are directly involved in the illicit drug context on our streets, in our schools and communities.

“It is our own people who are directly involved in the sketchy recruitment of our nationals to false hopes of greener pastures overseas and vice versa,” Usamate said. “This is just a portion of the challenges that will need to be addressed in order to disrupt transnational crime in the Pacific.”

Usamate said the conference was timely because transnational organised crime had increased over the Pacific and urged the delegates to “stand together and fight the challenges together”.

“The Boe Declaration of the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent provides guidance on how best we can effectively respond to disrupt transnational crime, amongst other regional security problems.

“We have demonstrated our collective collaboration to the establishment of the Pacific humanitarian pathway, which also ensures essential supplies and people.”

The Pacific regional law enforcement conference was organised by the Australia Pacific Security College, in partnership with the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, Oceania Customs Organisation and the Pacific Immigration Development Community.

The theme is “Partnering to Disrupt Transnational Crime in the Pacific”.