'Cultural clash' of views about whether farmland is wāhi taonga

A dispute about whether part of a Hawke’s Bay farm should be classed as wāhi taonga, and if so to what extent, has made its way to the High Court at Wellington. (File photo)

A dispute that pits Christian beliefs against wāhi taonga values has been described by a High Court judge as a “direct cultural clash about religious views”.

Justice Christine Grice​ made the comment during an appeal heard in the High Court at Wellington on Monday.

The case involves a 70-hectare site on Titiōkura Station​ in northern Hawke’s Bay, owned by Peter and Caroline Raikes.

The Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust (MTT)​ – a post-settlement governance entity representing a collective of hāpu – claimed the site was of cultural significance as it was a traditional mutton bird hunting site known as the Tītī-a-Okura (the mutton birds of Okura) saddle.

READ MORE:

* Horowhenua iwi speak of wāhi tapu on proposed golf course land

* Councils concerned iwi rights will put the brakes on projects and asset management

* Mt Albert tree removal: Legal battle fails to stop replacement of trees

* Recognition for Māori in new district plan for West Coast

* Landowner rejects wāhi taonga claim as Māori lore was 'contrary to the bible'



In response to a proposed district plan change by the Hastings District Council, the trust launched an appeal in the Environment Court in 2018.

Peter Raikes disputed evidence given by the trust during the hearing, claiming traditional Māori lore and related stories and traditions for example about Ranginui (the Sky Father) and Papatuanuku (the Earth Mother), were contrary to the Holy Bible.

The court determined all the sites in issue were wāhi taonga, prompting an appeal to the High Court.

The Raikes’ lawyer, Lara Blomfield,​ told the court the couple felt controls were being inflicted on their property on the basis of evidence that went against their “strongly held Christian beliefs”.

These restrictions would limit their ability to use the land the way they wanted to in support of these beliefs and they felt their rights under the New Zealand Bill of Rights had been infringed, she said.

Blomfield acknowledged some counter-evidence given by Peter Raikes, based in large part on the Bible, had been described as “offensive”, although this was not his intention.

She said it was difficult for landowners like her clients to refute evidence given by tangata whenua about their beliefs and they would be unlikely to find an expert to give competing evidence.

It was the court’s responsibility to scrutinise such evidence, but this had not been done in this case as there was only evidence from “one side” presented and the court had not sought its own, independent experts.

Part of the problem was the nature of things said to give the site cultural significance – a traditional walking trail and mutton birding site – were “everyday activities”, which made the wāhi tapu too big and too general.

“If [we were] dealing with a burial ground or pā site, we likely wouldn’t be here,” Blomfield said.

David Unwin/Stuff High Court Justice Christine Grice reserved her decision. (File photo)

Representing the respondents was Kerry Anderson​ and Matthew Dicken,​ on behalf of MTT, and Asher Davidson,​ for the Hastings District Council.

Anderson said the site was significant to hāpu for a number of reasons and that they saw the maunga (mountain) as an “indivisible whole”.

She said Māori histories and stories being passed down orally did not diminish the information conveyed and unless evidence was shown not to be credible or reliable, it should be considered by the court.

It was not enough to refute the trust’s claims simply by saying it went against Christian beliefs, adding the Raikes’ evidence missed the point of Section 6 of the Resource Management Act.

This requires recognition and provision for, as a matter of national importance, “the relationship of Māori and their culture and traditions within their ... wāhi tapu and other taonga”.

In the absence of other experts of tikanga Māori, the evidence of tangata whenua must be given significant weight, Anderson added.

Justice Grice acknowledged it was an important decision and not an issue that had been heard before the courts before.

She reserved her decision.