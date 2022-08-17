'Easy money' attracts young people to crime, experts say

Dr Henry Ivarature, of the Australia Pacific Security College, speaks with Professor Steven Ratuva - Director Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury.

Young people are attracted to criminal activities such as drug trafficking because it is considered “easy money”, says the head of Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury.

Addressing the recent Pacific law enforcement conference in Fiji, Professor Steven Ratuva said vulnerable young people who felt disconnected from their communities easily gravitated towards criminal activities.

Ratuva said if an alternative were provided, criminal activities might not be the option vulnerable youths would grab.

He said there were major cultural impacts in terms of transnational crime in Pacific communities including New Zealand.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has identified the Pacific as a transit point for drug and human trafficking routes.

The UN said several reports from its drugs and crime unit released over the past decade revealed that transnational organised crime was more prominent in the Pacific than it was in the 1980s.

Ratuva said in a situation where there was poverty, where there’s marginalisation, people would look for alternatives.

“So if you provide an alternative, then the criminal activities may not be the options which they would grab.”

Fijian psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca agreed with Ratuva, saying a more concerted effort was needed to fight the war on drugs – from the home, school, the pulpit and the sports field.

Selina Kuruleca Fijian mental health expert Selina Kuruleca says real viable options for youth are needed as an alternative to crime.

While young people may see the thrill of making a fast buck in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, they may not realise the dire consequences of a drug bust, said Kuruleca.

“His [Ratuva] comments are valid and consistent with trends around the world, where unless there are real, viable, sustainable, interesting activities available, youth will look at the easier alternatives,” she said. “Even adults would as well.”

While Fiji has some good initiatives already in place, Kuruleca said these needed to be more consistent and maintained.

“It must be interesting enough for the youths to stay engaged and convinced that it’s the proper right thing to do.”

She said education, awareness and policy development that adequately funded resources and infrastructure were needed to support the youths and programmes.

“It is useless to say, don’t do drugs, it’s against the law. Unless we say, don’t do drugs, it’s against the law and here are some real viable options that you have – education, sports, overseas work, work attachments, et cetera,” Kuruleca said

PICP The Pacific is being challenged to think about how existing networks can be better utilised to build relationships and share information to address transnational crime.

“Let’s build more training, education, vocational facilities and fewer incarceration centres; ask the youths for their opinion and make them responsible for their decisions..

“Give them real, viable, sustainable options that are attractive, that are centred in equity and equality.”

Ratuva said education system reforms needed to address the vulnerability of youths in the Pacific.

“Our education system – and not only in the Pacific but a lot of education systems in the world – have tried to reform just to ensure they address the issue of vulnerability,” Ratuva said.

“When you fail, you consider yourself to be a failure invariably, and you look for alternative ways of dealing with things. It’s a whole society approach where the communities can address particular aspects of what they can do.

“In the Pacific, we can go only as far as keeping the youth engaged – whether it’s in rugby, whether it’s to do with meaningful economic activities, whether it’s engaging in productive social activities – just to make sure they feel that sense of identity. But often they feel empowered.”

Ratuva said the moment young people felt disempowered, isolated and vulnerable, “they begin to look for options and the easiest option is high-risk, high-reward criminal activities”.

The head of Australia’s Pacific Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Ewen McDonald, told the meeting that transnational organised crime entities had become increasingly well-financed and sophisticated, “whether it’s drug trafficking, people smuggling, environmental crimes or cybercrime”.

McDonald said crime syndicates operated with no regard to traditional land and sea borders. The region’s strategic circumstances would present challenges for law enforcement over the next few years, he said.

“These challenges also require new capabilities regionally to our law enforcement and border security institutions, including in situational awareness and response, the capability within each nation’s law enforcement agencies is important to us all. Ensuring collective strength across the board,” McDonald said.

The Pacific regional law enforcement conference, held last week, was organised by the Australia Pacific Security College, in partnership with the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, Oceania Customs Organisation and the Pacific Immigration Development Community.

The theme was “Partnering to Disrupt Transnational Crime in the Pacific”.