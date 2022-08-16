Mahuta appoints NZ envoy to Kiribati, embarks on tour of Niue and Tonga

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been questioned on her engagement with Pacific Island nations, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's dealmaking trip across the region continues.

Andre Van Der Walt is New Zealand’s next high commissioner to Kiribati as the Government steps up its commitment and Aotearoa’s presence in the Pacific.

Van Der Walt is known in the Pacific, having managed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s humanitarian and disaster team, and had served as deputy high commissioner in Niue.

He was also principal manager for the Pacific development group at MFAT.

Van Der Walt replaces Paul Wallis.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Ven Der Walt’s appointment will help address issues in the region.

“Mr Van Der Walt’s appointment will be vital to ensure we continue to work together to address challenges of our region. With experience across the Pacific, he is well-placed to represent Aotearoa New Zealand,” Mahuta said.

NZ High Commission, Niue Andre Van Der Walt is NZ's envoy to Kiribati.

The appointment comes as Mahuta visits Niue and Tonga amid growing tensions in the region.

As China’s influence in the region grows, causing tension with the US and its allies which include New Zealand and Australia, regional relationships are also under strain.

Prior to the Pacific Islands Forum leaders summit in Fiji in July, Mahuta was left to respond to the developments from the bigger players in the region, and criticism over her perceived inaction.

“With Kiribati, our two nations share a strong partnership based on core values, and a mutual interest in a safe and secure Blue Pacific,” she said in a statement.

In July, Kiribati announced it was withdrawing its support of the Forum because it was not happy with the leadership at the regional institution.

The fallout stemmed from Micronesia’s disappointment over the appointment of the forum’s secretary-general Henry Puna in 2018.

Leaders from Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) said the forum members had dishonoured a "gentleman's agreement" under which it was Micronesia's turn at the helm of the secretariat.

Rick Bajornas/UN Photo Kiribati President Taneti Maamau announced his country has withdrawn from the forum "with immediate effect".

Four of the five Micronesian leaders have pledged to remain in the forum but Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said his government would not.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern maintained her government would “do what it can to encourage Micronesian countries to stay in the Pacific Islands Forum”.

However, just last month the Kiribati government suspended New Zealand judge Bill Hastings as chief judge of the Pacific nation’s High Court.

While the move was unrelated to the country's withdrawal from the forum, Hastings had previously been critical of threats to the rule of law in Kiribati.

His suspension came amid an ongoing legal battle over the suspension of Kiribati's only other High Court judge, David Lambourne, who was denied re-entry into the country.

Fiji Minfo PM Jacinda Ardern with Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Henry Puna, left, and PIF chairperson and Fijian PM Frank Bainimarama during the leaders summit in Fiji in July.

Mahuta said New Zealand is working with Kiribati on their ambitious development goals, supporting te Mauri, te Raoi and te Tabamoa – the health, peace and prosperity of the Kiribati people.

“We are also committed to supporting Kiribati following their nationwide state of disaster,” Mahuta said.

“Last month Aotearoa NZ announced funding assistance for a new desalination unit in Tarawa, to improve water security during a prolonged drought. This built on previous drought support initiatives, emergency funding and work with the Public Utilities Board.”

Mahuta arrived in Niue on Tuesday and will visit Tonga on Thursday to progress work on New Zealand’s Pacific Resilience and climate action priorities.

“After the disruption caused by Covid-19 border closures, this is another opportunity to connect in-person with our Pacific whanau, reaffirm Aotearoa New Zealand’s enduring links with the region, and commit to future co-operation,” Mahuta said.

“This is a challenging time for the Pacific. Leaders at last month’s Pacific Islands Forum reaffirmed climate change as the single greatest security threat with the adoption of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

“We stand alongside the Pacific to mitigate and adapt to the impact of sea-level rise. Half of our $1.3 billion climate finance commitments announced late last year are for the Pacific.”

In Tonga, Mahuta will meet Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, and visit New Zealand projects and agencies with Tongan community leaders including civil society organisations and frontline health workers.

In Niue, Mahuta will hold talks with Premier Dalton Tagelagi and address a special session of the Niue Legislative Assembly, the Fale Fono. “This will be the first time an outside speaker has addressed the Legislative Assembly,” she said.

Mahuta returns home on Friday.