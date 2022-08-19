UN talks 'last chance' for global oceans treaty, says Greenpeace Aotearoa

Victor Pickering, a Greenpeace International activist from Fiji, displays a banner reading “Our Pacific Is Not Yours To Destroy” in front of the Maersk Launcher, a ship chartered by DeepGreen, one of the companies spearheading the drive to mine the barely understood deep sea ecosystem.

Greenpeace Aotearoa says a United Nations conference under way in New York is the world’s last chance for a strong global oceans’ treaty.

The environmental group is urging the Government to back what it calls the “strongest possible” global oceans treaty as UN member states meet to hammer out the details of the historic treaty which will govern the high seas.

Greenpeace Aotearoa campaigner Ellie Hooper said, if done right, the treaty would provide the legal framework to create ocean sanctuaries in international waters.

“The treaty will also protect swaths of the world’s oceans from destructive human practices including bottom trawling and seabed mining. This is a crucial moment in the history of ocean protection.”

New Zealand’s efforts to address the crisis facing our oceans have come under intense scrutiny because there has been no real change.

More than 100 world leaders, including Fisheries Minister David Parker, attended the recent United Nations Oceans Conference in Portugal. Delegates were urged to commit to stronger ocean and fisheries protection in their countries and on the high seas.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is in Tonga and will deliver the Government’s climate action strategy from Nukua’lofa on Friday.

The Green Party’s spokesperson for oceans and fisheries, Eugenie Sage, said the need to safeguard ocean health was too important for any global summit to be a talking shop.

New Zealand is represented at the treaty negotiations by a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is in Tonga and will deliver the Government’s climate action strategy from Nukua’lofa on Friday.

Hooper said the future of the world’s oceans were being decided in New York, and it was essential that New Zealand landed on the right side of history.

“We need our government to be bold and ambitious, backing a treaty that provides the strongest possible protection for our blue planet,” she said.

"If done right, a strong treaty could provide the framework for protecting 30% of global oceans by 2030. Scientists tell us this is the absolute minimum needed for the ocean to recover.

"We're calling on the New Zealand Government to back the right team to manage these global ocean sanctuaries – people with experience in ocean conservation – not fisheries management who have a dicey track record when it comes to ocean preservation."

The Pacific Islands Forum said the new treaty should be more ambitious and practical than existing frameworks. Underlining the urgent need to fill gaps in the conservation and sustainable use of areas beyond national jurisdiction – but without undermining existing regimes – the forum urged participants to go beyond the status quo.

“Anything weaker than the relevant existing frameworks […] will leave us with an instrument that is ineffective and that may not add any practical value to the existing oceans’ governance,” a forum statement said.

“The Pacific wants the new treaty to recognise and incorporate the relevant traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities; be inclusive and ‘leave no one behind’; provide adequate consideration for adjacent coastal states and promote transparency.”

Governments have been discussing a global ocean treaty for almost two decades and Hooper said now was the time for action.

"We can’t delay this any longer. The ocean depends on our action. Over 65,000 New Zealanders have signed a petition calling for a strong treaty, joining 5 million voices across the globe asking for the same thing. Let’s end ocean neglect and get this treaty done right to protect the ocean that connects and nourishes us."

The UN talks, also known as Intergovernmental Conference 5 (IGC5), are the fifth and final round of negotiations to finalise a treaty. The discussions are expected to be completed on August 26.