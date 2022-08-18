Companions of disabled bus users travel for free in Auckland

Different funding models will often dictate how a recipient is able to manage their high and complex needs.

A new policy aims to make public transport more accessible for people with disabilities.

Auckland Transport unveiled the Plus One Bus Companion scheme on Thursday which will allow Total Mobility Card holders to bring a support person with them for free on buses across the region.

Interim chief executive Mark Lambert said the scheme will give people who have mobility issues the confidence to use public transport to commute around Auckland.

“We know that there are still barriers in place for some Aucklanders, which can make it difficult to travel with confidence on our public transport network,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Not Built For Me: Freedom, frustration in navigating public transport with a disability

* Covid-19: Cash back on the cards as level 3 brings changes to Canterbury public transport

* Metlink buses excluding disabled passengers during level 4 lockdown



“By enabling support people to travel for free onboard our bus services with Total Mobility card holders, we’re aiming to make Auckland that extra bit more accessible by helping give more people the confidence to travel by public transport.”

Lambert said the scheme builds on initiatives that have improved the accessibility of Auckland’s public transport network over the past 10 years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Disabled people can take a friend for free on buses across Auckland thanks to a new scheme.

“Including the widespread adoption of kneeling buses, and construction of accessible footpaths and bus shelters,” he said.

Auckland Transport’s Public Transport Accessibility Group (PTAG) worked with disability advocacy groups to develop the scheme.

PTAG member Vivian Naylor said the initiative will make a meaningful improvement for people who may not have the confidence to travel by bus on their own due to mobility issues.

“Plus One will make a huge difference to people who, for all sorts of reasons, have never ridden on buses, maybe due to lacking confidence dealing with the unknown,” she said.

"Travelling on buses can make a huge difference in opening up new opportunities to discovering Tāmaki Makaurau."

Hannah Ross/Stuff Public Transport Accessibility Group (PTAG) member Vivian Naylor says the initiative will give people with mobility issues the confidence to take the bus.

A Plus One Bus Companion can be a whānau member, a friend or a caregiver to the Total Mobility Card holder.

The Total Mobility scheme assists eligible people, with long-term impairments to access appropriate transport to meet their daily needs and enhance their community participation.