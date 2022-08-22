After a lifetime devoted to uplifting te ao Māori, Tā Toby Curtis is laid to rest but his legacy carries on

Tā Toby Curtis’ tangi has drawn hundreds to pay homage to the Te Arawa rangatira who spent a lifetime fighting for his people. (File photo)

Tā Toby Curtis was a man who could walk into a room of people who clashed at every turn and create understanding, acceptance, and agreement for a greater tomorrow for Māori.

From the paepae (orators’ bench) of Rotoiti’s Tapuaekura Marae, friends and whānau shared how the renowned Te Arawa leader and Māori education advocate had shaped their lives through a lifetime of fighting to uphold te ao Māori.

A korowai draped his casket, adorned with pounamu, a patu and taiaha. His family sat beside him, listening as the legacy of the hapū’s rangatira was recounted by those who knew him well.

“Til his body failed he was in the fight,” Tā Toby’s son Piripi Curtis told the masses who had gathered at the marae to pay their respects before he was laid to rest on Monday afternoon.

Tā Toby (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rongomai, Te Arawa) died on Wednesday, aged 83, surrounded by his whānau in his Lake Rotoiti home.

Hundreds filled the marae atea, with almost 500 joining the livestream broadcast to pay homage to one of te ao Māori’s great leaders who never stopped fighting to revitalise te reo Māori and to encourage and inspire rangatahi Māori through education.

supplied Friends described Tā Toby Curtis as a man whose heart was always with his people. (File photo)

Tā Toby initially trained as a primary school teacher in 1972 before becoming the principal of Hato Petera College in Auckland’s North Shore.

He helped to create the Auckland University of Technology’s Māori department, Te Ara Poutama, which he became dean of, as well as establishing a marae on the grounds. It was one of many he established in Auckland before he returned home to Rotorua.

Speaking from the paepae, John Hinchcliff, former vice-chancellor of AUT and Tā Toby’s close friend, told the crowd stories of how Tā Toby’s heart was always with his people.

“He left a major impression and I think all his family should be really proud as I know you are.”

john Selkirk/Stuff Tā Toby Curtis on the paepae of Tapuaekura Marae on Lake Rotoiti. (File photo)

A well respected kaumātua across te ao Māori, Tā Toby was placed in many leadership roles such as chairing Te Arawa Lakes Trust, he was a member of the Iwi Chairs Forum, and advising the Police Commissioner’s Māori Focus Forum.

“Being the true leader that he was gave me strength and the discipline to fight though every challenge,” Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha said.

“Sir Toby’s time on the national board saw some outstanding achievements which has left a permanent and positive mark on police.”

As an outspoken challenger of policies making their way through Parliament, Tā Toby was instrumental in ensuring Māori were at the table when policies were created to ensure would not suffer from poorly created legislation.

Donna Awatere Huata, former student and longtime colleague, laughed as she described how Tā Toby quietly used his understanding of relationships to enhance the presence of mana motuhake for all Māori.

“His superpower was bringing argumentative disagreeable fierce advocates who opposed everything together,” she said.

“Who, of any of us, could get seven ministers in a room? Who could get the Labour Party to reverse their policy? That is the measure of the man we are dealing with.

“I will miss you dear friend, but I won’t be too sad because you said two words to us – carry on.”