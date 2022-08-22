Lessons to be learned from Southern Pacific Covid response, leader says

The new Pacific Health director says Pacific providers in the south have shown their strength throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Markerita Poutasi is in Southland this week as she begins meeting with Pacific health providers throughout the country to develop a three-year plan for Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ).

First on her list was the Pacific Island Advisory Charitable Trust (PIACT) who, together with their Otago counterparts, had been “doing some innovative thinking around working together”

Pacific providers had grown and shown their strength throughout the pandemic – specifically when it came to their “ability to marshal” – and Poutasi hoped their knowledge and skills would be incorporated into the health reforms.

In Southland and Otago, it was the Pasifika community who were hardest-hit by the Covid-19 outbreak and PIACT and Pacific Trust Otago stepped up to provide wrap-around support to households.

Poutasi said they did a good job of sharing resources and connecting funding from different agencies – like the Ministry of Social Development and Whānau Ora – to take a holistic approach to supporting families.

She particularly liked that PIACT’s navigator service worked across health settings – in the community and the hospital – which meant decisions could be made around the family unit.

The trip south, from her base in Manukau, was also a chance for Poutasi to connect with family.

The Poutasi aiga was one of the first Samoan families to make their home in Murihiku, while her mother Dame Karen Poutasi – who served as New Zealand’s Director-General of Health from 1995 to 2006 – is from Gore.

Having started in her new position on August 1, Poutasi said she was excited about working on the transformation of New Zealand’s health system and believed locality networks would harness the “power of community,” – which is what organisations like PIACT had been doing.

But in Southland and Otago, they had not received enough support or representation under the former district health board.

The benefits of Te Whatu Ora meant commissioning community provider to deliver health services would be streamlined at a national level and Poutasi would be able to influence conversations around equity across different health systems, she said.

“I think people have been hungry for change,” she said.

High on Poutasi’s list of priorities is finding new ways to address diabetes.

“Diabetes is an epidemic among Pacific Island people in our community,” she said.

One possible solution was embedding nurse specialist in primary care settings, so that interdisciplinary teams could deliver diabetes care alongside GPs, she said.

Poutasi was chuffed to be able to catch the first day of the 2022 Murihiku Polyfest on Monday and said it was phenomenal to see how the festival had grown and captured Southlanders.

Events like Polyfest were important for young people’s sense of identity and wellbeing, she said.

“We’ve had a hard time during Covid and the ability for young people to get together and celebrate is important.”