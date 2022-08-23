Southland teen a Samoan chief in training

Young Sakaria Peseta may one day lead his family as a chief, but as a Samoan, he believes that saying so before it happens will affect the outcome.

There’s a quiet dignity about young Sakaria Peseta as he talks about the plan for his future and where he is now, living miles from home in Murihiku.

At just 18, Peseta has already proven himself to be one of the most respected people in his community back home in Samoa – the tattoo that adorns almost half his body is evidence of this.

He’s spent his whole life training to lead his family. In Murihiku, he’s using that training to make sure the boys who’ve grown up away from the islands are connected to the culture of their aiga.

He hopes to one day become a chief, but Samoans don’t claim a title before it’s bestowed, he said.

Peseta’s older brother was destined for chiefdom, but decided to become a minister instead, leaving the family title vacant.

It was his grandfather’s dying wish that one of his grandchildren would receive the traditional pe‘a – the male tatau (tattoo) spanning from a man’s waist to his knees created using hand tools and the customary tapping method.

It’s a gruelling process that Peseta finished just a few weeks ago after seven days of 10-hour tattooing, breaking two bite sticks along the way.

“I nearly gave up, but it’s for the culture. It’s an honour. I had to stand up for my grandpa,” he said.

Peseta had wanted to honour his family with his own pe‘a since he was young, but traditionally only those who can prove their understanding and knowledge of Samoan culture and their families are allowed the markings.

John Hawkins/Stuff Southland Boys' High School year 13 pupil Sakaria Peseta won Mīharo's annual t-shirt design competition and his artwork has been used for the 2022 Murihiku Polyfest.

He had to sit a test with the high chiefs, proving he could speak as an orator chief, using a more respectful, advanced version of Samoan before gaining their approval.

“You have to tattoo your mouth before you can tattoo your body,” he says.

Peseta is the son of a minister; whose status is on par with a chief, and remembers emulating his oratory skills as a young boy.

He would follow him to funerals and saofa'i (ceremonies at which titles are bestowed); listen carefully, and go home to practice speaking like his dad.

In 2019, Peseta moved to Southland from Samoa to live with extended relatives – a move he says will help him build a better future for his family.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Catlins Area School, from Owaka, performed at the Murihiku Polyfest for the first time on Monday. Performing in front, from left are head girl Dannielle Mason, Margret Tyrell, and Charlotte Pitts.

Now in Year 13 at Southland Boys’ High School, he plans to study health sciences at the University of Otago where he hopes to pursue a career in ophthalmology to help his family members struggling with low vision.

But Peseta misses the island. He misses his culture and his family, he says.

"I feel like there’s a big part of my life missing.”

He’s using his time in Murihiku to share his knowledge of Pacific culture with his peers as part of SBHS’ Toa Moana group.

“We’re teaching our brothers, sharing our knowledge with them. I wanted to help out the boys before I left school,” he says.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Boys’ High School Toa Moana group will be performing on Thursday night. Pictured here in front, during a rehearsal, are Tai Lafoga, left, and Sootie Faaliaia.

Peseta has been looking forward to proudly showing off his pe‘a at the 2022 Murihiku Polyfest where Toa Moana will be performing on Thursday night.

He’s been volunteering at the event and says being surrounded by his and other Pacific cultures evokes strong memories.

“It takes us back to the island,” he says.

Peseta designed the tee shirts the volunteers are wearing this year as a celebration of Samoan culture and the other Polynesian cultures he’s been learning about while living in Murhiku.

“The design pays respect to the natural resources within our lands and how they sustained our ancestors,” he explains. “This is an acknowledgement to our ancestors who toiled on our homelands, creating all the taonga within it from Fale to Va’a.”