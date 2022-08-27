Personal view: Temple is a drop box for the baggage of life

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Hamilton New Zealand Temple has undergone three years of seismic strengthening and interior renovations. Touring the temple is a special opportunity, as once rededicated, entrance will be limited to members of our faith.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple has been closed to the public for 64 years, only allowing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints faith inside. Bronte Metekingi – a member of the church, a wahine Māori, and a Stuff journalist – shares the personal importance of this sacred building.

I have been here before, in what feels like a dream.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It’s been four years since I walked this whenua my tīpuna belonged to. Temple View is my tūrangawaewae. My family floods this area till this day. I know the neighbours, and the streets – it is like I never left.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple has always been the centre of attention in this little suburb. That is where it got its name from, of course – a view of the temple looms large from every street.

I am one of the first of thousands who will enter this scared building in the coming month when it opens to the public for the first time in more than 60 years.

I am greeted with familiar faces and warm smiles outside the glass doors. If I haven’t met them before, then they have seen my face in nine other versions – I am the youngest child of 10.

The foundations of my identity consist of being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a woman of colour and, Māori. Recently, I added journalist to that mix.

Supplied Hamilton New Zealand Temple being constructed and dedicated in 1958.

Many hold stereotypes of Māori, some have opinions on “Mormons”, even more have negative energy around journalism. So which poison does one pick? How about all of them at once?

I have lived my whole life within the minorities. We watched as others settled on foundations not made for them, leaving us bags filled with racial slurs. That baggage is passed down through generations.

But the temple has always been a temporary drop box for the extra baggage one might carry. Leave your world worries at the door and enter the safe haven created for all.

When the temple closed in 2018 I watched my peers fade away from the church, and find other sources to ease their worries. It was like a little light inside of them had switched off – I wondered, did my light go off too?

supplied/Waikato Times The Celestial room – When your thoughts have become too much you sit here in silence to sort out your mind.

We are driven to the pearly white building, with an array of members from the church lining the wall, awaiting our arrival.

They carefully place white shoe covers to protect the patterned carpets inside; later, senior members of the church serve food and drink to the group of visitors and journalists – service is a key factor in our religion.

The world went quiet inside, no outside noise, just my thoughts filling the room. There is a sense of safety, and calmness among those on the tour.

supplied/Stuff The Māori patterns are a new addition to the temple's interior.

The rooms are brightly lit exposing seamless furniture, perfectly placed photo frames, and the finest materials from around the country. Not a spec of dust in sight; it is flawless.

My culture is embedded in the carpets, painted on the ceilings, in every photo frame, and melded into the golden windows panes through the incorporation of koru.

We stopped at the baptismal font. This is not for those who are living, but for those who have passed on. The temple connect us to our loved ones for time and all eternity, dead or alive – life after death is also believed in te ao Māori and many other cultures.

supplied The baptismal font is held up by 12 oxen, which represents the 12 tribes of Israel.

This room, this feeling, the peace, it gives me a feeling of déjà vu.

This is God’s house. In this house, everyone is equal. All labels, struggles and differences are forgotten – this is what I believe; this is what I feel.

I am at home here.This is where my kaumātua wanted me to be. This is where I needed to be. To flick the light back on inside my soul.

By the end of the tour all those not of this faith remained in comfortable silence, pondering on their experience. They said they now understood the need to protect such a beautiful place; to maintain its sacredness. Some shared that this was a once in a lifetime experience they would never forget.

Although privilege is not present in many aspects of my life, I am privileged to enter the temple.

