Taro, matcha, red velvet.... and all the colours of these sweet, delicious mooncakes

Cathy Fan started baking during lockdown, and then while suffering from illness. Now she has a burgeoning business.

When she’s not doing her engineering day job, Cathy Fan is running her at-home bakery business, Fankery.

The business, which she runs with her mum, was borne during the 2020 lockdowns when Fan would experiment with making cheesecakes and cookies filled with sweet, gooey mochi (a rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain rice).

Fast forward two years, Fan is reinventing traditional Chinese foods to share with her customers. Every week she’s delivering around 50 boxes of mooncakes in preparation for Mid-Autumn Festival, an East Asian celebration of the end of the autumn harvest in the Northern Hemisphere.

Fan’s mooncakes stretch beyond the imagination of the traditional Cantonese soft crust, filled with sweet red bean or lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks, and materialised her heart’s desire of a chocolate and Biscoff mooncake.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Cathy Fan and her mum have been making pork floss/polo buns, mochi cheesecakes, mochi-filled cookies and now mooncakes as part of their part-time home-baking business, Fankery.

She’s played with contemporary flavours like ube taro, double matcha, red velvet and peanut, and charcoal and coconut custard to breathe new life into the buttery, crusty treat. Fan is not shy with savoury flavours either, making flaky savoury Suzhou mooncakes with a generous juicy pork filling.

As the second-most celebrated holiday in China, the festival symbolises family reunion and worship of the full moon. But like many diaspora, Fan doesn’t have a lot of family in Aotearoa.

Making and eating food has always been a love language in Fan’s family. She remembers her grandad taking her to kindergarten on his bicycle in Shanghai.

“He would pick me up, and he would buy us roast duck or egg rolls on the sidewalk.”

Fan’s mum also never failed to keep her daughters fed.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Fankery’s boxed mooncake range includes traditional mooncakes with a twist, and colourful Shanghai style mooncakes.

“Basically anything we’d want to eat, she would try to create it. To her, it’s more of a passion project. Whereas I want to grow this [business] bigger, and to make our name known to more people, have more people from different cultures try our food and learn why we do what we do.”

While studying for a Bachelor of Engineering, Fan experimented with baking, learning from her mum. Friends and family would buy their creations, but they only had about four sales a year at the busiest of times.

It wasn’t until the last lockdown, in 2021, where Fan was hit hard by hypothyroidism and her focus shifted. Having been a bodybuilder and part-time personal trainer during her studies, she struggled with her body shutting down, and fatigue.

“I started spending more time in the kitchen and trying things I'd never tried before. I love mochi, and I was just like, ‘oh, I’ll just put in a brownie’, and then that was kind of where I started.”

As she experimented, she realised she had never had these combinations of food and flavours before.

Fan went from making two or three cakes a week to realising a business opportunity when one of her Instagram reels caught the eye of keen customers.

“I started focusing on taking nicer photos, taking the time to edit, taking the time to sit down and plan how to do these things, what I want to do next, and work out what are customers interested in.”

Baking at home is a huge undertaking when Fan’s oven can only make four cakes at once.

So far this year, Fan has run orders for 120 customers who are ordering between 1-20 boxes of mooncakes.

“Now, I really can't meet the customer demand because I just don't have that time and I don't have the equipment to make it. My next step is looking into a commercial kitchen and renting a space.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF As a home-based operation, Cathy Fan delivers the products to customers in her own car.

She runs deliveries in her own car, driving lengths across Tāmaki Makaurau to bring smiles to faces.

“From baking you're able to actually connect on a deeper level with all these people. My dream is to have my own cafe but I can't just yet because I still enjoy my engineering job.”

Fan knows that her mother gets gratification out of making food for her customers. “She makes breads like polo buns, ham and cheese buns, and pork floss buns...all the pork floss is house made too.”

It’s hard to imagine how a slab of pork can turn into the light, fluffy texture of pork floss, but Fan describes the effort that her mother puts into making it from scratch: placing it in a high pressure cooker until the meat is soft and mushy for shredding, before putting it in a blender. After seasoning, the shredded meat is tossed over a heated wok until it turns into floss.

“That takes anywhere between one and a half to two hours.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Fankery was a business idea that emerged out of lockdown when Cathy Fan began experimenting with baking her favourite Asian sweets in innovative ways.

Despite being invested in this labour of love, Fan’s mother is more tentative with expanding the business. Fan said, “she just wants me to live a more secured life and...I guess she’s not as willing as me to take risks...[but] just because she's not all for it right now, doesn't mean that I'm not going to continue what I do.”

Fan dreams of mooncakes being enjoyed any time during the year and not limited to Mid Autumn Festival.

“At the end of last year a Polynesian auntie ordered like 20 boxes for a Christmas gathering... I was just like, wow, it means so much.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Fankery’s Suzhou style mooncake is generously stuffed with a pork mince filling and baked in a flaky pastry.

Fan dreams of Fankery to be a family-run dessert cafe serving coffee and sweet treats like mooncakes, breads, swiss rolls that “always bring that homemade touch to it....I want it to be an environment where anyone can come in and enjoy a chat with a friend.”

Fan is not a big fan of traditional mooncakes. “I just like to eat the egg yolk and nothing else.”

But that’s what has inspired her to see the potential in changing up the pastry.

“The fillings and taste are totally up to you. Why do you have to stick to that old flavour portfolio? You really don’t. If you want more than one larger population to enjoy your food, then you have to keep up with the changes in the world.”