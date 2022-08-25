Royal Commission: Corrections questioned over management of state care abuse survivors

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses.

The Department of Corrections has been interrogated over the management of imprisoned state care abuse survivors, admitting there are no specific therapeutic programmes for them.

Officials from Corrections appeared before the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry as part of the State Institutional Response Hearings.

Commission counsel assisting Julia Spelman (Ngāti Hikairo ki Kawhia) pointed to a document covering the department's Hokai Rangi strategy, introduced three years ago.

The document provided a high level snapshot of people in Corrections care, including statistics about Māori, mental health and traumatic brain injury.

However, Spelman said it gave no indication about the percentage who came from state care and asked if that was information which needed to be sought.

Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said it did, but asked if he could give context about how the department’s research was undertaken.

Lightfoot said Corrections often commissioned research on the basis of its ability to identify attributes of people in its care.

SUPPLIED Corrections boss Jeremy Lightfoot speaks at the Royal Commission inquiry into Abuse in Care – State Institutional Response Hearing.

The research would aim to provide insights, which would help generate the most effective care responses and reduce reoffending, said Lightfoot.

Reflecting on a study released on Wednesday, he agreed that Corrections needed greater understanding of survivors.

That study revealed one in every three children placed in residential care by the state between 1950 and 1999 went on to serve a prison sentence.

“It is a starting point, I think, perhaps for the wider system to appreciate the areas of insight that might better help us shape improving responses to engage with people from these different experiences,” Lightfoot said.

Looking at the bigger picture, Spelman said a key component of the hearings was for agencies to acknowledge harm and consider improvements in their practice.

For survivors, the commission was critically about redress and access to treatment which could help them heal.

Spelman said the process of redress and healing would need to be nuanced given that survivors were not a homogenous group.

She asked what support was provided by Corrections to state care abuse survivors currently in prison.

TheCorrections deputy chief executive of health services, Juanita Ryan, responded saying there was no particular strategy or framework specific to those survivors.

However, she said it was important to understand each individual when they entered prison. This could be through physical and mental health screening.

SUPPLIED Juanita Ryan, Corrections deputy chief executive of health services, told the commission there was no particular strategy specific to state care abuse survivors.

“Over the course of their time with us, if they are someone that we identify has experienced trauma and is being impacted by that trauma, [support] would be offered with our mental health clinicians,” said Ryan.

As she continued speaking, Commission Chair, Judge Coral Shaw, interrupted to ask her own question.

Judge Shaw said she understood Corrections had trauma-informed processes and was assessing trauma in general.

“This is about people who were in state care. I think we can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that all of them have suffered trauma and that will be addressed as it happens by the way that you assess people.

“But it’s more than the trauma. It’s also about accountability. These people were damaged. Deeply damaged by the state. Corrections is an arm of the state which now has a responsibility for caring for them.”

Judge Shaw said survivors were not a recognised cohort within traumatised prisoners and questioned if Corrections now understood how important changing that was.

Lightfoot said he could appreciate the importance and significance of that, but worried about putting an overarching label on people.

“So I 100 percent acknowledge and appreciate the importance of, to use your words, screening for, and being aware of that construct because it is critical context,” he said.

“As you would expect of me, I am also cautious to apply that within the context of a large organisation so that we don’t end up homogenising a group with a specific need …”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Coral Shaw said it was important for Corrections staff to understand the stories of state care abuse survivors.

Judge Shaw agreed that labelling people was always a danger, and asked how many Corrections staff were following the royal commission inquiry.

She said it would be important for staff to have background knowledge of survivor experiences to increase staff competency.

Lightfoot agreed and said you couldn’t help but be impacted when listening to stories shared at the commission.

“It is cause for reflection when you have significant roles and responsibilities that charge you with the care of people in an institutional setting,” he said.

Staff working on the frontline had also experienced trauma through their work environment and the stories they had been confronted with, he said.

Judge Shaw agreed and said without wanting to over-emphasise anything it was important to understand state care trauma because of the fact it was state-generated.

Lightfoot added it was important for Corrections to have knowledge of its own whakapapa as well.

The State Institutional Response Hearing will end on Friday.