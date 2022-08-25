Hundreds of Pacific people helped into jobs through Tupu programme

More than 2000 Pacific people have benefited from an initiative that connects them to jobs or training to be job-ready. (File image)

More than 1000 Pacific people have found jobs in the past six months through a government initiative that connects them with local providers.

The Tupu Aotearoa programme connects Pacific people with local providers who support access to work or learning opportunities, on a journey to employment.

Figures from the Ministry of Pacific Peoples showed in the first two quarters of 2022, from January to June, 1040 participants in the programme found employment.

A total of 771 Pacific people found jobs in the June quarter alone.

READ MORE:

* Pacific business gets $16.2m boost in initiative launched in Tauranga

* Timaru joining Tupu Aotearoa to help Pasifika

* Government invests almost $1 million to support more rangatahi into employment



A further 1400 Pacific people transitioned into training to gain qualifications over the last 12 months.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said Tupu Aotearoa had been expanded to more regions in 2020, to help more Pacific people.

In the 2021 National Budget, Tupu was allocated $30.3 million to support about 7500 Pacific peoples into employment, training, and education across Aotearoa New Zealand.

It was allocated a further $8 million in the Pacific Peoples package from the 2022 National Budget.

“We knew it would be transformative,” Sio said.

“It is heart-warming to see the difference these job placements and qualifications continue to make for so many of our Pacific aiga.”

He commended the participants for taking advantage of the programme and choosing to do something to better their lives and their families.

The Tupu programme had proven to deliver results in up-skilling Pacific people and reached some of the most vulnerable members of the community, he said.

“By eliminating barriers to employment and education, we are ensuring Pacific people have the knowledge, skills and tools to find jobs, or enter study and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.”