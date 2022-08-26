Ancestral knowledge given a digital platform

Selah Hart says the way knowledge about maternal and child wellbeing is transferred has changed substantially over generations.

Knowledge that was once passed down under the watchful eye of kuia has been given a new platform.

An app focusing on maternal and tamariki wellbeing has been launched at a community event in Ōtaki.

The bilingual resource Tuku Iho app provides access to the wisdom and knowledge in maternal and child wellbeing which would have once been passed on from their pakeke and kaumātua.

Tuku Iho is framed from a te ao Māori perspective using pūrākau (stories) that have been recorded, animated and illustrated by and for Māori. It features narration and navigation in te reo Māori and English and clinical information and advice on topics such as immunisation.

READ MORE:

* Mātauranga Māori, 'an important DNA strand', underrepresented in tech

* By rangatahi, for rangatahi health event

* Suicide leading cause of death during pregnancy for wāhine Māori

* More positive Māori engagement needed to stop sudden infant deaths



The development of Tuku Iho was led by the National SUDI (sudden unexpected death in infancy) Prevention Coordination Service (NSPCS) at Hāpai Te Hauora.

The project was partnered with Māori land Charitable Trust, KIWA Digital, and the Hira Programme in Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand which focuses on enabling digital technologies to make healthcare more accessible and equitable.

Screenshot/Stuff The Tuku Iho app uses pūrākau that have been recorded, animated and illustrated by and for Māori.

CEO of Hāpai Te Haurora, Selah Hart, says the way knowledge about pregnancy, birth and caring for pēpi and mokopuna is transferred has changed substantially over generations.

"Pre-colonisation, whānau thrived by living and working on their own whenua and papakāinga and knowledge and skills were naturally passed down in many ways. However, many factors have changed this, and the way we live now requires additional knowledge-transfer options for whānau,” she said.

"The ongoing workforce shortages are impacting us, particularly when it comes to having enough Māori midwives available and able to care for our own. Due to a continued lack of support for Māori midwives to practise on their own without burnout, antenatal care and education delivered in a kaupapa Māori way is hard to come by for whānau hapū.

"We recognised this gap and developed the Tuku Iho app. It is somewhere whānau hapū, māmā hāpu and māmā hou can go to find trusted information about hauora hapūtanga, pēpi ora and SUDI prevention embedded from the world view of Māori."

The general manager of the NSPCS, Fay Selby-Law, says Tuku Iho was co-designed and determined from whānau voices.

"Wānanga were held with whānau, including Māori midwives, but as anticipated, the Covid-19 situation forced these to be held online and in small whānau groups. Interestingly, this allowed more kōrero to be shared. Gaps were identified, current needs voiced and whānau aspirations shared,” she said.

"Experts in specific fields were identified and different support sought – for example, from the Immunisation Advisory Centre, breastfeeding experts, and kaitito oriori. This fed into the development of the content of the app, and the script that was written."

Libby Hakaria from Māoriland says the app has a number of whānau-based videos and animations, produced by them, from whānau and kaimahi hauora. KIWA Digital built and tested the app.

The app is free, and can be downloaded here.