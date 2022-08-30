Paula Tesoriero appointed chief executive of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People

Paula Tesoriero MNZM has been appointmented as the inaugural Chief Executive at Whaikaha - The Ministry of Disabled People.

Former disability rights commissioner Paula Tesoriero MNZM has been appointed to lead Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People, making her the first disabled chief executive of a government ministry.

Tesoriero said it was a difficult decision to step down as disability rights commissioner but she was excited about the opportunity to lead the new ministry.

“I would like to acknowledge my colleagues at the Human Rights Commission and those advocating for disability rights at a very challenging but also potentially groundbreaking time,” she said.

READ MORE:

* UN committee 'concerned' NZ Government ignoring disability rights' advice

* Big gap in support funding between disabled people on Ministry of Health and ACC

* ‘Urgent action’ needed to prevent violence against disabled people



"I am proud of all that we have achieved over the last five years in working to improve the lives of disabled people.”

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt congratulated Tesoriero in her new role.

“While we are very sorry to lose Paula as such an effective and dedicated commissioner, we know she will continue to contribute to progressing disability rights in her new role,” he said.

Minister for Disability Issues Poto Williams welcomed Tesoriero’s appointment.

“I’m delighted someone of this calibre, who has experience, mana and deep connections to the disability community has been appointed to this important role,” said Williams.

Williams admitted there was a lot of work to do for the disability community and things would take time.

But she said Tesoriero had the mana to work effectively with other government agencies to help improve outcomes for disabled people in areas such as employment, education, health and wellbeing.

Whaikaha was launched on July 1, with Geraldine Woods named as interim chief executive of the ministry.

At the time, she described the “unexpected” appointment as “emotional”.

Although she doesn’t identify as someone with lived-experience of disability, she said her role as “temporary guardian” was to put the new ministry on the right path and she gave her commitment to work in partnership with disabled people.

In her time as disability rights commissioner, Tesoriero was outspoken about raising the issue of violence and abuse against disabled people across Government.

She also launched an inquiry into the support of disabled people during Omicron. The inquiry found that the needs of disabled people and their whānau were not been given prominence in government policy and decision-making.

She was also proud of the work done to connect the fetal alcohol spectrum disorder community and the Human Rights Commission.

She was a gold medallist at the Beijing Summer Paralympics in 2008 and was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009.

Tesoriero acknowledged her colleagues at the Human Rights Commission and those advocating for disability rights at a very challenging but also potentially groundbreaking time.

"I am proud of all that we have achieved over the last five years in working to improve the lives of disabled people.”