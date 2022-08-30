Council backs 'race-baiting' question over candidates support for Māori wards in New Plymouth district

Candidates for the New Plymouth District Council have been asked for their opinion on Māori wards.

It’s been labelled race baiting, but an advocate for Māori representation believes a question for New Plymouth District council candidates about their views on Māori wards is a good one.

As part of their work to encourage voter participation, New Plymouth District Council officers sent candidates in September’s election a series of questions for its “know your candidate” webpage.

Along with whether they supported rates rises, the proposed three waters reform and if the council was doing enough to address climate change, candidates were asked if they supported a Māori ward.

Māori wards have been introduced in all Taranaki councils for the first time this year, following years of campaigning.

The issue will not be reconsidered for at least another five years leading to prominent representation campaigner and former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd labelling the question race-baiting.

But Puna Wano-Bryant, of Te Atiawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Maniapoto, and Ngāti Awa, who led the charge to get wards, welcomed the question.

While she said some Pākehā may view it as race-baiting, knowing the candidates views on the wards would inform her vote.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Puna Wano-Bryant wants to know what candidates think about Māori wards to help her decide how to vote.

If candidates don’t support Māori wards, would they support other Māori issues, such as ‘’changing street names, Māori community development and Te Atiawa buying the Atkinson Building and changing the name,’’ she said.

Of the eight mayoral New Plymouth candidates - four supported Māori wards, one did not, one gave a neutral answer while the remaining two ignored the question.

Judd posted on his Facebook page that asking the question was “race-baiting our community”.

‘’Because the decision has been made. It only serves to divide us and only gives a platform for anti-Māori rhetoric.”

The Cambridge Dictionary defines race-baiting as the act of intentionally encouraging racism or anger about issues relating to race, often to get a political advantage.

The Māori ward issue has been hugely divisive in the New Plymouth district in the past.

In 2015 a citizen’s initiated referendum stopped the ward happening, but last year a campaign to launch another referendum on the issue died through lack of support.

Judd, whose popularity plummeted when he backed Māori wards as New Plymouth mayor in 2015, said he wrote to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Monday night about the question.

If the council want to know what people think about wards, why didn’t they ask about all wards, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd, who has been a strong advocate for Māori wards, thinks adding the question was race-baiting.

‘’Bell Block is a new ward. They didn’t ask what people felt about that.’’

The council’s marketing, communications and design lead Ben Kohlis said they had included the question because Māori representation had been a hot topic of discussion for many years.

‘’It is just as important for some voters as is rates, climate change and support for local businesses – which we also asked.’’

He disagreed it was race-baiting saying 45 of the 48 candidates for mayor and council answered the question, with the majority in support of a Māori ward.

“Less than half of registered locals voted in 2019 and one of the main reasons is that they don’t know who the candidates are or where they stand on key issues affecting us all. So, this year we asked them, and you can see their answers on our ‘Know Your Candidates’ webpage,’’ Kohlis said.

The webpage had more than 13,000 views on Monday – the highest number of page views on the website for 12 months.

The council is no stranger to taking unexpected approaches to drum up publicity around election time.

In 2019 it spent $30,000 on an award-winning campaign that used a poo emoji - with the slogan 'Give a s..t, vote today'.