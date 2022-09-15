Māori TikTokers share their vision for te reo Māori

Space educator Josh Aoraki was 25 when he started learning te reo Māori and says it connected him to his whakapapa.

“It has to be everywhere [and] seen in spaces we haven’t seen it before. That’s what a living language does.”

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Hēmi Kelly (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tahu, Ngāti Whaoa) is a te reo Māori lecturer, author and online educator (@everydaymaori) and he is hopeful that Aotearoa is on track to being completely bilingual.

Kelly is the creator behind Everyday Māori which is a podcast, Facebook group, and Instagram and TikTok page to help make te reo accessible at the fingertips of internet users.

He was also a speaker at the popular M9 bilingual series which empowers and elevates Māori voices.

READ MORE:

* Majority of NowNext survey respondents believe Māori culture and history is an important part of our national identity

* New Aotearoa keyboard makes adding macrons easy for Windows te reo Māori users

* A story about a photograph, love, and a lifelong te reo Māori journey

* Revival of te reo Māori reflected in sold-out language conference



“Just think about how far we’ve come in 40 years, 30 years. I don’t think it’s that far off, and I think the policies that have been put in place and the initiatives that are running are all helping to move us in that direction,” he said.

“Māori wasn’t in the home as a language, so I learned te reo as a second language mainly through the education system through high school.”

Supplied Hēmi Kelly, te reo lecturer, author and online educator.

For Kelly, learning te reo has “no finish line...I’m continually learning all the time.”

Kelly says that social media creates access to te reo for people who are unable to join a class or unable to afford resources to learn the language.

Te Aorere Pēwhairangi (Ngāti Porou) shares that view. When he isn’t working as a translator and consultant, he continues promoting te reo Māori on his social media accounts (@teao_p).

“My grandparents' generation called English te reo parāoa, which literally translates to the bread language, which basically means that English was the language you needed to learn to put bread and butter on your table,” he said.

“We’re living in an environment our parents and our grandparents and tīpuna didn’t live in, so we have to be bold enough to create new words and articulate the world that we live in.”

He hopes that by evolving the language, future generations can articulate themselves fully in te reo Māori.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life that I was born and raised in the system of kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa, wharekura and whare wānanga. I didn’t start learning English until I was at high school.

“My generation and the people about 10 years older than me were the first to grow up in the system. And it’s been a long fight … I think more work needs to be done to fully achieve what our kaumātua fought for back then in the 70s.”

Pēwhairangi is inspired by Sir Āpirana Ngata’s whakatauākī (proverb): “E tipu e rea, mō ngā rā o tō ao, ko tō ringa ki ngā rākau a te Pākehā …” Which tells one to grow forth for the days of their life and turn one’s hands to the tools of the Pākehā.

“He encouraged Māori back then in the early 1900s to grasp new technologies … to benefit Māori, so I see social media as just another tool, another means to spread awareness and to promote te reo Māori.

“Social media … brings the sovereignty of storytelling back into the hands of Māori.”

Pēwhairangi sees te reo Māori as a medicine.

“It’s a rongoā … by reclaiming who we are, by learning what our tikanga are, that empowers us,” he said.

“That drives us to reclaim not only our language but our land, our culture, our practices, our kai, which in turn makes us healthier, not only physically but also mentally, spiritually and socially. Te reo māori is the waharoa, or the gateway to your ao Māori.”

Josh Aoraki (Ngāi Tahu) didn’t start to learn te reo until he was 25.

“Growing up I knew that we had whakapapa Māori, but I didn’t know anything about my iwi or what whakapapa even was, I didn’t really know anything.

“I never really saw it anywhere. I didn’t see it at school, I didn’t hear it from teachers, I didn’t hear it from family members … I also didn’t see it in media, so it just wasn’t really ever there.”

David White/Stuff Josh Aoraki, a Māori space educator, says learning te reo Māori reconnected him back to his whakapapa.

Aoraki, says he is at the point of his reo journey where he can converse and understand what is being said.

He says his journey revealed that the language played a small part in it because the reo encompasses much more.

“You learn so much about your personal identity and also where I fit in my iwi and my hapū.”Aoraki, is an astronomer and gets to use te reo frequently as a Māori space educator.

During the 2020 lockdowns he started making TikToks (@joshaoraki) which incorporate his mahi and his love of te reo.

“Because I was sitting at home so much, I had time to actually post about the kind of nuances and things that I found funny or the things that I felt really difficult about learning the language,” he said.

“Especially with Covid, so much stuff was pushed online, people are looking for these resources … I think, for a lot of people, that’s a really good gateway to actually starting your journey.”

He says when he hears te reo in public he gets excited about the future and hopes it becomes normalised in all spaces. “I actually just want it to be so normal that it’s actually not surprising to hear … the same with so many other countries across the world that are bilingual.”