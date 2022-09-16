Massey University lecturer told Māori students they 'don't look Māori'

Massey University students Caleb Monk and Mikaela Matenga were told they “don’t look Māori” by a senior lecturer.

A senior lecturer at Massey University has apologised for telling two Māori students they “don’t look Māori”.

Dr Chris Galloway​, who teaches public relations at the university’s Albany campus, made the comment towards students Mikaela Matenga​ and Caleb Monk​, who were representing Te Waka ō Ngā Ākonga Māori (Māori Students Association) stall at Clubs Day on July 20.

Matenga (Te Arawa, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Tuhourangi), who is the president of the association, said Galloway told the pair: “I hope this isn’t offensive, but you guys don’t look Māori at all”.

Matenga said she felt the comment was “highly racist”. She felt it was an attempt to minimise her and Monk’s identities as tangata whenua.

“Nobody should be saying that to any Māori person, or anyone for that matter. Those kinds of comment are extremely invalidating.”

To have someone in a powerful position making comments such as Galloway’s would make Māori feel unwelcome at the university and less likely to succeed, Matenga added.

“Everyone should feel comfortable, welcome and safe to come and learn.”

Monk (Ngāpuhi), who uses they/them pronouns, said they were upset by the comment and expected better from university staff.

“It’s going to discourage Māori students from pursuing an education. They’re just going to become another statistic.”

SUPPLIED Senior lecturer Dr Chris Galloway has since apologised for his offensive comment. (File photo)

Galloway has since provided a written apology to the students.

“I hope you will accept my apology for my thoughtless, insensitive, and inappropriate comment to you on Clubs Day,” he wrote.

He had learnt from the experience and would adjust his approach, which would “be different” moving forward, he said. His Māori support person had also spoken with him about whakapapa.

“I have reflected on the complaint and now realise there are underlying concerns and issues of which I was quite unaware,” he wrote.

Supplied Monk and Matenga felt unsupported by Massey University during the complaint process.

“I recognise my need to undertake further suitable cultural training to ensure that in future my behaviour shows proper awareness of these matters, and I will be enrolling in a university cultural awareness course and have also reached out to my local marae.”

Matenga and Monk said the apology was marred by communication, journalism and marketing school head Dr Doug Ashwell’s repeated requests that the matter and apology be kept private and confidential.

Matenga said Ashwell also asked the students if their complaint could be dealt with via an informal process, which made her feel like the university wasn’t on her side.

Massey University says it is Te Tiriti o Waitangi-led, but Matenga said she didn’t believe a treaty-led organisation should be encouraging students not to make formal complaints.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Massey University has admitted it could have handled Monk and Matenga’s complaint better. (File photo)

Monk added it felt like the university was trying to sweep the complaint under the rug.

Stuff asked Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University to explain the difference between formal and informal complaints, but it declined to answer.

A spokesperson said the university took complaints of racism very seriously and acknowledged Matenga and Monk’s complaint could have been handled better.

“We understand the two ākonga involved felt unsupported during the complaints process and for that the university is deeply sorry.”

Galloway’s actions had been addressed as per the university’s current policy and procedures, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the student complaints process was under review.

“This situation further highlights the need for this to happen at pace.”

Galloway declined to comment. He said the university had spoken on his behalf.