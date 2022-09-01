Free Māori mental health and wellbeing service opens in Christchurch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launches the school-based Mana Ake wellbeing programme in Kumara School on the West Coast.

Every Thursday, Jess goes to a refurbished former classroom in Christchurch to work with clay and talk through her mental health issues.

This week, Associate Minister for Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare briefly interrupted the session to see the new Government-funded service in action.

Jess, who is Samoan, said she began attending the group a couple of months ago after a friend told her about it.

“I’d been going through a time in my life when I was just not knowing what I was about.

“[Now] I like feeling like I’ve got something off my chest.”

The clay sessions are part of Te Waharoa, a new free service offered by Purapura Whetu, a non-government kaupapa Māori health and social services provider based at the Phillipstown Community Hub.

In Budget 2019, the Government committed $455 million towards expanding “access and choice” for services for people with mild to moderate mental health and addiction distress.

The programme has an overall national target of helping 325,000 people each year by 2024-25, Henare’s office said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Associate Minister of Health (Maori Health) Peeni Henare, left, hongis with Purapura Whetu Trust CEO, Karaitiana Tickell during his visit to a new, free Kaupapa Māori primary mental health service Te Waharoa.

The funding has been spent on rolling out “integrated primary mental health and addiction services”, called Te Tumu Waiora, where GPs can refer patients to a health improvement practitioner, health coach, and/or support worker the same day.

It is also being used to provide kaupapa Māori, Pacific and school-based service Mane Ake.

Henare’s office said $62m had been dedicated to expanding kaupapa Māori services.

Te Waharoa – a gateway to wellbeing – was developed with some of this funding from mid-2021 and opened to users in January, Purapura Whetu’s Karaitiana Tickell said.

Supplied/Stuff A new free kaupapa Māori mental health and addictions service offers clay sessions where people can talk to support workers about their distress, while making pottery. The service is funded by the Government and run by Purapura Whetu, a health and social services provider in Christchurch. Pictured: Counsellor Alice Tickell and Jess.

Nearly 700 people have accessed the service to date, with 332 still actively using it and 25 on the waiting list. Of those who had used the service, 452 people were Māori.

It was expected the service would see about 1650 people a year once it was “fully implemented”, Henare’s office said.

Several whānau of other ethnicities had also accessed the service after deciding a kaupapa Māori response was the way they wanted to be cared for, Tickell said.

Another service, Te Oriori, providing parenting support to whānau with children aged 0 to 13, had been able to employ 16 more staff with the funding, he said.

Cate Macintosh/Stuff Associate Minister for Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare visits a kaupapa Māori mental health and addictions service for people experiencing mild to moderate distress in Christchurch on Thursday.

The funding allowed the organisation to employ people who did not have mental health or medical training, but who “were willing to work with our people, and had answers to complex problems through tikanga Māori”.

“That’s made a distinct difference in the way we operate.”

Seraya Silberg, a kaitautoko (community support worker) and mum of three, has been working full-time for Te Oriori for three weeks.

The former self-employed cleaner completed a 38-week bi-cultural social services qualification with Te Wananga o Aotearoa, and was thrilled to be supporting whānau and their children in unlimited two-hour sessions.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Seraya Silberg, kaitautoko (community support worker) at the kaupapa Māori primary mental health service Te Waharoa, delivered by provider Purapura Whetu Trust. The trust is based at the old Phillipstown School site in Christchurch.

“Sometimes through life you do get a bit disconnected from parenting.”

The programme offered a range of activity-based sessions, including te reo Māori, weaving and gardening.

Unlike other services, there were no entry criteria for Te Waharoa or Te Oriori, Tickell said.

“The service is for anyone of any age whose thoughts, feelings or actions are impacting on their wellbeing.”

Some services required clients to have a mental health diagnosis to be eligible for support or treatment, which was a barrier for Māori in particular, he said.

“What that meant was you had to go outside your kaupapa care in order to get access to kaupapa care. That’s an inequitable situation, which was perpetuated for a number of years. This is an opportunity to say you come straight to us.”

Henare said uptake of the services by non-Māori showed a kaupapa Māori approach worked for everyone.

“It’s easy to make a line ‘by Māori, for Māori’, but you know what, I believe we’re that good that it’s ‘by Māori, for everyone’.”