Waiata Māori help Korean couple on their reo Māori journey

Daniel and Ashley Chung have been learning waiata reo Māori to connect with their sense of belonging in Aotearoa.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

When the couple married, Ashley moved from Australia so they could build their lives together in Aotearoa.

The Hamilton-based couple wanted to connect to te ao Māori and found music to be a beautiful introduction to culture and language.

The couple were already musically predisposed, doing cover songs over a range of genres from pop, jazz and bossanova.

The first waiata they tried was Pōkarekare Ana, which Ashley sung in te reo Māori and Korean, capturing their multicultural identity.

The song was popular among New Zealand Army soldiers during the Korean War, when they could be heard singing it by locals in South Korea.

Supplied Ashley Chung says they speak Korean to their 2-year-old daughter, who also speaks English at daycare and picks up some reo Māori around her through their music.

Pōkarekarea Ana led to more covers from the couple who sought out more waiata to learn and, towards the end of 2018, the couple started posting videos of themselves singing on their YouTube channel, gaining popularity with audiences from around the world.

Since then, they have covered a range of songs from hīmene (hymns) like He Hōnore, to modern waiata like Pepeha by Six60.

“We have heard from several people that they learn waiata from our channel. We’ve [also heard] that our videos have been played at schools and daycares,” Ashley said.

The couple believe te reo Māori is not just for Māori but for everyone in Aotearoa.

“There are definitely some positive movements happening towards te reo Māori, and we feel that we are contributing [to] it.”

This year, they have embarked on learning the language formally through a level 4 course at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

“Before, we were more focused on learning the songs rather than the language itself,” Ashley said.

“However, we saw our limit quite quickly. Because we do not speak the language we had to rely on the existing English translations.”

The couple tried teaching themselves using a book to study on their own but have found it easier with a kaiako (teacher).

They juggle their gigs and jobs with 2-year-old daughter Ina, who is absorbing multiple languages around her.

“We try to speak mostly Korean to her. She goes to a daycare and there she hears English [so she is] picking up some words and phrases … we know it takes some time to learn more than one language at the same [time].

“With te reo, she does imitate karanga, and she sings the national anthem in Māori. These are what she hears and learns from her daycare,” Ashley said.

Supplied The couple have embarked on formally learning te reo Māori this year through Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

The couple have noticed similarities between Korean and Māori culture.

“Our culture is based on collectivism, therefore we have strong sense of community,” Ashley said.

They are also surprised to have similar tikanga. For example, there is no sitting on the dining table or stepping on the threshold, say the couple.

“Another is that Koreans are serious about kai too! We think it is important to share meals together.

“We’ve received heaps of love and encouragement,” said Ashley. She said that learning and singing in te reo Māori has given them many opportunities to perform and influence people’s perceptions of the language.

“It is often that immigrants find it difficult to feel to be part of this country,” said Ashley.

“We are not Pākehā nor Māori, but we are those who also belong to this whenua.”