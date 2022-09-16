Into the valley: Rūātoki and the beginning of bilingual schools

Husband and wife teaching duo Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams returned home to open New Zealand's first bilingual school in Rūātoki, Bay of Plenty, in the late 1970s.

Within the protective veil of Hinepūkohurangi – the Tūhoe maiden of the mist – in the small valley of Rūātoki, Ngāi Tūhoe tamariki made history.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

It was 1977 when tamariki in Rūātoki began learning te reo in school. It was the first bilingual school in Aotearoa, a move that would be replicated across the nation, eventually leading to full immersion kura.

It was the perfect place to start the first Māori-medium school.

Unlike te reo Māori in urban centres, te reo o Tūhoe in the valleys of Te Urewera was strong, despite the hands of colonisation clawing at the isolated area.

The new school would be led by two Tūhoe kaiako who felt the calling to go home.

When the opportunity arose to teach te reo in Rūātoki, Tāwhirimātea Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto), who was a principal at the time, and his wife, Kaa Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Maniapoto),a teacher, jumped at the chance.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams helped to build the blueprint for the first bilingual school in Aotearoa.

The return home came five years after Ngā Tamatoa and the Te Reo Māori Society delivered the Māori Language Petition to Parliament.

More than 30,000 signatures were collected from across the nation in support of reo Māori being taught in schools. Now 81, Papa Tāwhiri recalls the early years in Rūātoki. He didn’t have the reo then but his wife, Nanny Kaa, 83, was fluent, having grown up speaking Māori at home despite the education system preventing its use in school.

For Papa Tāwhiri, it was the opportunity of a lifetime to learn te reo from the eloquent reo speakers of Ngāi Tūhoe and help teach their tamariki through te ao Māori, the Māori world view.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Wharekura o Rūātoki is nestled in the valley at the feet of Te Urewera.

When they arrived, Papa Tāwhiri was told by a kaumātua to be careful.

“In your hands is the mana, mauri, tapu of Tūhoe, look after it,” Papa Tāwhiri recollects. “That wasn’t by making them Pākehā, but continuing to enhance themselves.”

It took them two terms to throw the rule book out the window and go full immersion reo Māori, says Nanny Kaa, but starting a curriculum from scratch in a language that hadn’t been invited into education before was difficult.

“There was no support. Because there were no Māori rauemi, or books, resources in the school, we had to turn around and make our own.”

As Nanny Kaa took the tamariki around their kāinga (village), using the natural resources available to guide their education, Papa Tāwhiri tried to help educators in Whakatāne understand how they were building a new blueprint for te ao Māori education.

It didn’t go the way he had hoped.

“It was quite a negative reaction to us being a bilingual school or a Māori-medium school in Rūātoki, from the Whakatāne area,” Papa Tāwhiri says.

“There was a feeling of, I suppose, fear. Fear that Rūātoki were being taught to be anti-Pākehā, to be antagonists to the European world and to the European person, but it was nothing like that at all.

“All we were doing was enhancing our children as Tūhoe people instead of trying to make them Pākehā.”

In the 19 years he spent as tumuaki of Rūātoki, he never went to another hui.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tāwhirimātea Williams realised the principals of neighbouring schools were not supportive of Rūātoki Bilingual School’s reo Māori approach.

Today, 45 years after Rūātoki Bilingual School opened its doors, the look, name and leaders of the kura have changed, but its priorities remain the same.

Te Wharekura ō Rūātoki has educated generations of Tūhoe tamariki using its unique Tūhoe lens, Tūhoe reo and whakapapa to bring the world of academia to Rūātoki.

Its curriculum is built that way, the school’s tumuaki (principal) Hans Tiakiwai says.

Some of the 300 or so tamariki who run barefoot around the grounds are mokopuna of those who first attended the kura.

Tiakiwai says strengthening their connection to their whakapapa, whenua and who they are as Tūhoe, ensures tamariki are prepared for the future.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Horses roam freely across the road from Te Wharekura o Rūātoki today, as they have done for generations.

Tiakiwai (Ngāi Tūhoe) was 7 when Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa arrived in the valley.

“When we talk about kura, we talk about [Tāwhiri] and Kaa and the future that was made for us.

“They were there, they were our role models, [Tāwhiri] was very strict … but it was good, and we knew why. Kaa was the opposite, she was very nurturing.”

Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa laugh, they know exactly what Tiakiwai is talking about.

Despite Papa Tāwhiri not being fluent in the reo, he expected everyone to speak in Māori, especially the tamariki.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Stanlee Waaka and Kohine Teepa kōrero Māori as they practise for an upcoming kapa haka competition.

“I’m sure they thought, ‘Who the heck are you to tell us how to teach Māori, you’re learning the language, you don’t know it.’

“But I’m the principal, I want to hear the children speaking.”

It’s not appropriate to boast about the kura, Tiakiwai says, but looking at what past students have achieved in te ao Māori, and for te ao Māori, has made an impact.

But the biggest impact has been in identity, Tiakiwai says.

“He Tūhoe ahau, nō Tūhoe ahau, ko Tūhoe ahau.”

I am related to Tūhoe, I’m from Tūhoe, I am Tūhoe.

The reo opens the doors to knowing, not just linguistically, but who you are, Tiakiwai says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Wharekura o Rūātoki tumuaki Hans Tiakiwai was a student when Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams arrived in 1977.

“For language to survive it has to be spoken. We’re in a position where it can be spoken.

“If it wasn't for the kura, some of us wouldn't still be talking in te reo now.”

Tiakiwai credits the petition, Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa, the kaiako and the kura for reo revitalisation.

“It’s showing that this normal, it’s OK. It’s validating what we know, it’s validating what we do, and it’s a beacon.

“Like every journey, we don’t know what the destination is because it’s unknown. The next generation will lead us towards it.”

For Nanny Kaa, she wasn’t thinking about the significance of the bilingual school until she and Papa Tāwhiri began seeing other schools and people across the nation taking on the wero (challenge) of learning te reo Māori.

“It’s huge, really, it’s so huge that we don’t realise what it is.

“But I think what has happened is that we have turned it around so that people feel they have missed something.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Wharekura o Rūātoki student Stanlee Waaka is living the vision Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams hoped the school would provide for tamariki Tūhoe.

Papa Tāwhiri and Nanny Kaa now lead a full-immersion kura kaupapa course in Tāmaki Makaurau, at Te Wānanga Takirua o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa, for those who want to become kaiako at kura kaupapa.

From the small village of Rūātoki has grown a movement that spread across the nation.

For Papa Tāwhiri, the work is not over, but it’s been a job well done at Rūātoki.

“For 19 years, 24 hours a day, I gave it my best shot.”