Bilingual gym helps to revitalise te reo Māori one rep at a time

Matangiroa Flavell explains how weaving reo Māori and reo Pākehā together in her gym is helping to revitalise te reo Māori.

Nathan Rennie’s reo Māori journey started in one of the most unexpected places – the gym.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Signing up to be a coach at The Movement NZ, Nathan Rennie thought he would get the chance to help Māori strengthen their muscles and improve their hauora (health), but he didn’t expect to have his own strengthened by the gym’s reo Māori kaupapa.

The Hamilton-based gym will celebrate its second birthday this week during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, which is fitting given its focus on weaving together reo Māori and reo Pākehā.

Its founder and manager, Matangiroa Flavell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Taranaki), comes from a whānau rooted in te ao Māori. She was a kura kaupapa kid back in the day, and is also a former Tall Fern.

Her goal was to create a safe space for those who can or want to kōrero Māori.

“Myself being fluent in te reo, as well as my sister, that’s one thing that we wanted to incorporate into the gym. That’s been a definite game-changer for us,” Flavell said.

“We’re trying to bring it back, so the fact that we can play our part in that is massive.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Movement NZ manager Matangiroa Flavell helps to revitalise te reo Māori one rep at a time.

Flavell said it was important to have community spaces outside educational facilities where te reo could flourish and be normalised.

For Rennie (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Maniapoto), finding The Movement NZ set his life on a different path.

Growing up, he’d say “kia ora” to try to stay connected to his taha Māori (Māori identity), but outside the occasional reference to his whakapapa, he had few opportunities to deepen his engagement with his identity.

Like many Māori, the elders in his whānau could speak te reo, but the following generations were cut off.

“It just took that one generation to be gone from my whānau,” Rennie said.

“Nana Pera, she was fluent in te reo Māori and grew up in the Te Kuiti, Waitomo area, but when Mum was growing up she was like, ‘Nah, you won’t need te reo Māori in the future, you don’t need to learn it.’”

He didn’t realise the impact this had until he began coaching at The Movement NZ.

Being surrounded by reo Māori speakers, Māori and Pākehā alike, the calling for his language grew stronger and stronger.

“At the start of it I was like ‘faaa’, just admired it all, and so I was like, ‘OK, I think this is the perfect time for me to learn my language and revive my language.’”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff From left, Matangiroa Flavell, Kayla Manuirirangi, Mira Flavell and Nathan Rennie proudly stand in their Māoritanga at The Movement NZ.

Alongside others from the gym who had felt the same calling, he joined the University of Waikato’s one-year full immersion class, Te Tohu Paetahi.

He was full of passion to tackle the challenges head-on, but as the course continued, he needed help from his Nana Pera.

His hīkoi back to Ōtorohanga for guidance sparked a movement within his whānau to return to their marae and learn the stories of their tūpuna (ancestors).

The strength of his whānau pushed him to keep going, to learn te reo for himself andfuture generations, so it won’t be lost again.

“I can’t really explain it in words ... I just feel more connected to my roots to where I whakapapa back to, and being able to kōrero and connect with so many other Māori.

“Every time I kōrero with other people, I’m just happy inside.”

The Movement NZ gave him the opportunity to explore this reo Māori, Rennie said, without it his path would be completely different.

He said he believed there needed to be more places across the nation where others could have the same opportunity to kōrero Māori in a safe place, and be exposed to reo Māori casually through typical daily interactions other than just greetings.

“People have been around those few words, but have never got a chance to go past kia ora. There should be more.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Māori Language Commission chairperson Professor Rawinia Higgins says it’s crucial reo Māori is accessible in daily lives for revitalisation.

Professor Rawinia Higgins, chairperson of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission, said having te reo Māori present in areas of everyday life was important for language revitalisation.

“To thrive, te reo needs to exist in our everyday lives.

“The reality is that the more people become learners of te reo, then te reo becomes a normalised language in Aotearoa.

“The more normal it will be to have gyms that operate in te reo; fast food drive-throughs that ask you for your order in te reo; even little things: like the wrappings of chocolate bars will be in te reo and no one will even notice.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The tamariki toa class write down their reps in te reo Māori before starting their bilingual workout.

That’s what The Movement NZ is all about, Flavell says, normalising reo Māori in daily life.

“It’s our biggest goal … to normalise it,” she said.

“It can’t be like a, ‘Oh that’s a cool gym because they speak te reo.’ Why can’t it just be like, ‘yeah that’s another gym that speaks te reo, just like English’? It should be like that, especially because it’s one of our languages in Aotearoa.”