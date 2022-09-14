Short film shows Deaf children punished for using New Zealand Sign Language

Hand In Hand is a short film about a 1970’s NZ school where sign language is banned, but two Deaf girls risk it all to experience true friendship.

The moment that made a film producer cry on set was when she was given a sign name.

To those outside the Deaf community, that might not resonate. But a sign name can only be given to a person by someone who is Deaf.

Georgia Hoskins-Smith was given the sign name Sunshine by two young Deaf actors while producing the short film Hand In Hand as part of the Someday Stories series.

“It’s the perfect representation of Georgia ... That was a really beautiful moment,” said the film’s writer and director Shelley Waddams.

This moment demonstrates the amount of respect the filmmakers had from those in the Deaf community when making the film, despite its confronting premise about a time when Deaf children were banned and punished for using New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) in the 1970s.

The film originates from the conversations Waddams had with her mum, who is Deaf, and her childhood.

“There’s a bit in the film where they sit on their hands, and she told me how they used to sit on their hands to stop the teacher from seeing that they were signing,” she said. “From that, the whole idea of the film started.”

Megan Goldsman Young Deaf actor Natalia Kay (left) and film producer Georgia Hoskins-Smith on the set of Hand In Hand.

Waddams spent her life growing up in the Deaf community and can communicate in NZSL herself.

The lack of Deaf representation and stories was further amplified when they started researching and producing the film.

The casting process was “a real journey” said Hoskins-Smith, because they found a lot of agents didn’t have any young Deaf children on their books.

It was important they cast Deaf children, not just someone who could play a Deaf person.

“I was very, very adamant about wanting to have young, Deaf actors,” Waddams said.

After posting the casting brief on various Facebook community pages and Deaf Facebook community groups, not only did they find their two young, Deaf stars – Natalia Kay and Sadie Earl – but people started sharing their down stories about growing up Deaf in 1970s.

Waddams remembers one person shared how they had a school teacher who had a list of Deaf children written up on the board and then added a mark next to their name whenever they broke the rules and used sign language.

Megan Goldsman The short film Hand In Hand shows a time when Deaf children were banned and punished for using New Zealand Sign Language in the 1970s.

Many similar stories came out of the Royal Commission Abuse in Care inquiry – Disability, Deaf and Mental Health institutional care hearing in July.

One Deaf survivor described being strapped with a belt as punishment if he used sign language as a student at Kelston Deaf Boarding School between 1966 and 1973.

He would be hit with a belt or smacked by the hand if he used sign. “Not being able to sign was upsetting. We were all upset,” he said in NZSL when giving his evidence.

Waddams said she imagined it was really isolating to have to go to a hearing school where you’re not allowed to sign.

“There’s been times when I’ve felt isolated in my life, so I can only imagine that’s amplified so much by that. It makes me really sad to think about what it would have been like,” she said.

Hoskins-Smith mirrored those thoughts.

“It’s an absolute human right to be able to communicate, and communicate in a way that’s accessible to you and the people you communicate with, so to have that taken away from you at such a young age, is really horrific.”

Megan Goldsman Shelley Waddams (right) grew up with Deaf parents and can communicate in New Zealand Sign Language.

Waddams said the feedback so far from some people in the Deaf community has been really positive.

“What I would like from it is for young Deaf people to look at the film and feel like they see themselves in it. And also inspire some younger children that being in the film industry is something they can actually do,” she said.

They also want to open up the conversation about this time in the Deaf community in New Zealand and also bring a sense of hope.

“At the end of the day, the film is about hope, friendship and love … that can be something that anyone can relate to, that feeling of hope in a place where it might not feel like there’s much.”