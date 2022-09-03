Home support workers suffered psychosocial impacts during pandemic, report says

Minister for Disability Issues Poto Williams speaks about the future of the new ministry.

Home support workers suffered psychosocial and physical impacts during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report reveals.

‘The Wellbeing of Community Support Workers During the Covid-19 Pandemic’ report, released on Wednesday, calls for urgent measures to address the concerns of workers who feel forgotten and undervalued.

The research found isolation, marginalisation, insecure working conditions, financial stress, and poor communication from employers had a huge psychosocial and physical impact on workers.

It was funded by the Health Research Council and conducted through a collaborative effort between AUT researchers and home support workers, who were trained to interview their peers.

Workers described being insecure about their work hours, whether they could continue to work, and whether they would keep their incomes.

"Most people think all we do is make cups of tea and do housework. But I am showering my clients, changing dressings; things that require me to be very up close and personal,” said one support worker, who did not want to be named.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little said he will take time to carefully consider the report (file photo).

“Yet we had no masks, no gloves, or aprons. In those early days I spent a lot of time crying in my car. We didn’t know whether to continue work or to stay home or whether I will be financially supported or not.”

Lisa* is a support worker based in south Auckland who serves predominantly Māori and Pacific communities. Most of her clients are either elderly or disabled people.

“We have been undervalued. We work six days a week, our services start from 6am to 10pm. A lot of our workers don't get home until ten,” she said.

“A lot of the workers are tired. It's never ending."

The report was presented to Health Minister Andrew Little on Wednesday by representatives from the E tū and PSA unions.

E tū director Kirsty McCully said decades of systemic undervaluation had had a profound effect on the wellbeing of the home support workforce.

“The reflections in the report are honest and cut to the heart. There is no mistaking the stresses these low-paid women workers felt, or the brave actions they took to protect vulnerable clients,” she said.

PSA spokeswoman Melissa Woolley said the study showed workers did all they could to ensure clients were protected and gaps in care were plugged.

“There are lessons not only about the Covid-19 pandemic, but about how this group of workers has ended up so forgotten and unrecognised despite the enormous importance of their work, and about what can be done to change this,” she said.

The report made several recommendations includinh upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles, introducing wellbeing-centred employment practices, recognising workers’ contribution and expertise, and improving resourcing so that services can be delivered sustainably.

Health Minister Andrew Little said he would take time to carefully consider the report.

“At that meeting I heard directly from home care workers about the challenges they face in their employment,” he said.

"I am continuing to ensure the unions representing this workforce and their employers are supported in progressing the pay equity claim affecting them.”

*Stuff has agreed to not name this individual as they were concerned about repercussions from their employer.