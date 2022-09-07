Public service commissioner repeats apology in private meeting with state care abuse survivor

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses.

Abuse survivor Keith Wiffin has waited almost two decades to meet the man who led the ministry that fought against his state care abuse claim.

The story of Keith Wiffin and Peter Hughes is a long and complicated one.

Wiffin is a survivor of state care abuse while a resident at Epuni Boys Home. Hughes is the Public Service Commissioner and former head of the Ministry of Social Development.

The early chapters are filled with struggle and hurt, but the latter gives some cause for hope.

READ MORE:

* Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes' apology to survivors is 'momentous'

* Royal Commission: Corrections questioned over management of state care abuse survivors

* Abuse in Care: Oranga Tamariki removes employee from role with children



On Thursday the pair finally met following the Abuse in Care Royal Commission State Institutional Response Hearings.

“Peter Hughes and I have been on the opposite sides of the fence for a very long time,” Wiffin said.

“So to actually sit down and talk to him face to face, was a really big thing, and to see that he also is human … When senior people have to look you in the eye, sometimes they walk away with a different perspective.”

Hughes was the chief executive of MSD in 2006, when Wiffin first laid a claim with the High Court over the abuse he suffered while in state care.

About nine months later, Wiffin said he received a letter saying that MSD took allegations of abuse seriously.

The letter said cases would be properly investigated and claims would be settled fairly. It said MSD were bound to behave as a model litigant in any claims taken to court.

The Crown’s actual response was summarised in a redress report by the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, which said Wiffin’s claim was meritorious:

“The Cabinet-approved litigation strategy that applied from 2008 said agencies should settle claims if they considered them meritorious, or if there was a realistic prospect of establishing liability.

“However, the Crown’s chief focus was on its legal liability. Rather than settle, the Crown fought.”

SUPPLIED Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes speaks at the State Institutional Response Hearing on August 26, 2022.

At the Abuse in Care Royal Commission State Institutional Response Hearing, Hughes apologised to Wiffin and two others for the failings identified in that redress report.

After taking some time to process the apology, Wiffin phoned the Public Service Commission to thank Hughes.

“It resulted in an invite to meet with Peter [Hughes] and that happened on Thursday for an hour,” said Wiffin.

Going into the meeting, Wiffin said he felt reasonably confident Hughes would greet him with genuine sincerity.

“That is simply because he invited me there in the first place where he could have just taken that apology at the front desk and left it at that … so yeah, it was greatly appreciated by me.”

Wiffin said Hughes reiterated the apology given at the royal commission hearing. Meaningful apologies meant a lot to survivors, he added.

The pair also spoke about Wiffins’ reflection on the hearing and pressing problems within state care including the huge overrepresentation of tamariki and rangatahi Māori.

“I felt that the most vulnerable, the disability community, is still not being looked after. They’re closer to the last cab off the rank than first,” Wiffin said.

“So I was able to talk about what I heard in the hearing, which is a lot of aspiration and talk of doing things better. But in a lot of cases, it's not matched by improvements on the ground and real change.”

He said Hughes asked if he could pass on some of those reflections to other senior officials at a later meeting.

Hughes said that telling officials and agency chief executives that the pair had met was important, because it made things real, Wiffin recounted.

“Also there was the promise of future dialogue, so I can in the future, raise any concerns I might have with him,” Wiffin said.

“That is a really important thing, that survivors are able to get their views across to the senior people.”

Wiffin walked away from the meeting feeling “buoyed and positive”, but he said there is still a lot more work to be done, and he remained committed to working for all survivors of abuse in state care.