Mahuta visits PNG: NZ to strengthen Pacific ties amid China tensions

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is in Papua New Guinea as the Government works to strengthen ties with Pacific Island nations.

Her visit comes as America moves to strengthen its relationships in the region amid concerns over China’s growing presence in the Pacific.

Mahuta recently visited with leaders from Tonga, Niue and Kiribati where she outlined the government’s $1.3 billion commitment to climate change.

Mahuta said it is vital that Aotearoa invest time and effort into the relationships with Pacific partners.

“This has, and continues to be, a challenging time for Papua New Guinea and Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa,” she said.

“With the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, climate change and an increasingly complex security environment, the need to support and build resilience with our Pacific whānau is more important than ever.”

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden will hold a summit with Pacific leaders in Washington on September 28-29.

New Zealand has been under pressure to show a stronger position over Beijing’s growing presence in the Pacific.

Mahuta’s visit to Port Moresby on Monday came as President Joe Biden prepares to host several Pacific leaders in a historic meeting in Washington later this month.

The move is the latest US effort to step up ties with the Pacific region which it warned is “increasingly being courted by China”.

“The two-day meeting will symbolise the history, values, and people-to-people ties between the US and Pacific nations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“China’s intense outreach to the Pacific islands in recent years has eroded traditional US dominance in the region, fuelling a potential strategic military threat to the US and its regional allies.”

Biden’s challenge at the summit will be to overcome a US credibility gap underscored by Beijing’s controversial security deal with the Solomon Islands.

This includes the Pacific’s scepticism about America’s commitment to address the existential threat they face from climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA NATIONAL DEPART New Zealand has sent aid to Papua New Guinea to assist with the Pacific nationâs ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

In November 2021, Kiwi support teams and essential supplies were sent to PNG to assist with its ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The PNG government had requested humanitarian aid and medical support, after suffering rising hospitalisations and deaths caused by the Covid-19 Delta variant.

From January 3, 2020, to September 2, 2022, close to 45,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed and 664 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

A total of 472,506 vaccine doses have been administered in PNG since August 11 this year, the WHO said.

Mahuta said New Zealand remains committed to supporting Pacific neighbours to respond to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and Papua New Guinea share a warm and long-standing relationship and I look forward to reaffirming this in person with Prime Minister James Marape and the new Minister of Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko,” Mahuta said.

“I will also meet with other political and community leaders, and attend a roundtable lunch with participants from the Political Leadership Academy for Women where our focus will be on gender equality and empowerment for women and girls.”

Access to sexual and reproductive health and rights is a critical component of achieving sustainable development goals, Mahuta said.

She said many Pacific whānaunga need sustainable investment to do so.

“I look forward to discussing this further with NGOs and visiting health development initiatives while in Port Moresby,” Mahuta said.

Mahuta said the Government is committed to working with Pacific partners to ensure a more resilient, stable and prosperous Pacific region.

Mahuta will also visit agricultural projects supported by New Zealand and building work by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The minister returns home on Thursday.

