Age no barrier for determined wahine graduate

Motueka mental health worker Alice Adair, 68, has just completed her apprenticeship in Mental Health with Careerforce.

The road to graduation has not been an easy one for Alice Adair.

The 68-year-old has celebrated finishing her apprenticeship in Mental Health with Careerforce, a journey that took her four and half years.

Despite the considerable amount of mahi involved, she's not one for too much hoo-ha: her idea of a graduation was that “I’ll tell my boss, have a cup of tea. That’s all I want. I don’t need any fanfare”.

READ MORE:

* Funding for new West Coast health services will help stop 'whānau falling through gaps'

* Suicide leading cause of death during pregnancy for wāhine Māori



Although she kicked off her studies with eagerness and enthusiasm, the shine wore off when she faced a series of challenges.

She lost several friends during Covid-19, and even organised many of their tangi, and struggled to adapt to working remotely when that work involved supporting vulnerable whānau with mental health issues.

Having to rely on what the clients said they were feeling, without being there in person was challenging.

For eight years, Adair has been employed by Kaupapa Māori primary health provider, Te Piki Oranga Māori Wellness Service at their Motueka regional base.

She works with a multidisciplinary team, including other kaimahi such as nurses, health practitioners, and alcohol and drug counsellors.

Adair has already given much to the community in other ways too. She's worked with babies, youth and kaumātua, has been a board chair for primary and secondary schools, a trainer for the Ministry of Education, and has trained boards of trustees across the country.

Having lived with depression in her teenage years, sometimes being called “he pōrangi pōtae” (mad hat), Adair says she works to “allow whānau to tell their stories in their way, [according to] their values, and beliefs, and keeping their mana intact”.

Her work involves going out to visit whānau, listening to them and “picking up on some of the kōrero”.

“I can help pull back some of the layers, and then they start to see some light. It may only be a little bit, but every day there is some improvement, always something positive. I get them to externalise the problem and I help find them a solution.”

As Māori, Adair said she saw things differently from the Pākēhā world.

“During the programme I decided to do what I do the best, and to talk from a Māori perspective ... I know what I’m doing in Taha Wairua (realm of my spirit), pūrākau (storytelling) and te whare tapa whā (the four cornerstones of health),” she said.

Adair may be in her 60s, but she's not afraid of rolling up her sleeves.

“The mental health system still needs work,” she said, “and I’m determined to be part of that.”