Auckland mayoral candidates share their disability policies

With the latest disability data showing 24% of New Zealanders identify as disabled, mayoral candidates need to consider how they will meet the needs of the disability community. Stuff reporter Olivia Shivas asked Auckland mayoral candidates about their commitment to the disability community. Each was asked to answer 13 specific questions on transport, public facilities, parks, outdoors and infrastructure, housing, employment and the Auckland Council Disability Advisory Panel. These are their responses verbatim.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Craig Lord.

Craig Lord

Transport

What do you think transport around town is like for disabled people and those with mobility requirements?

From those I have spoken with, it’s a mixed bag as it’s dependent on the level of disability and form of transport.

What will you do to make public transport (bus, train and ferry) more accessible?

First I need to find out what is and isn’t accessible. I need to be briefed. This will be done via the Disability Advisory Panel and the local board chairs of each area. Once I fully understand the current status, I will work with Council to make any changes if required.

Do you think mobility car parks need more monitoring and enforcement? Why?

Of course. They are there for good reason.

What would you do to increase the availability of wheelchair accessible taxi vans? Including accessible pricing and capacity.

This is a discussion that needs to be held with the taxi companies. I’m happy to advocate, but again I require a briefing with the DAP.

Would you consider investing support for a disability rideshare service run by Auckland Council?

I’ve been seeking feedback on the AT Local trial and I see no reason why we couldn’t expand it further to assist the disability community, but once more this is a discussion that needs to be held with the DAP. This is why the Disability Advisory Panel exists.

Public facilities

What will you do to ensure public facilities – like swimming pools, libraries and public toilets – are fully accessible and meet the needs of disabled people and their whānau?

This one is easy, Auckland Council is a service provider, and it needs to do so for every resident. Wherever it is not accessible, we need to put a priority on change. This is the job.

Parks, outdoors and infrastructure

What is your plan to make the outdoors (walking tracks, playgrounds, beaches) more accessible?

As earlier stated, Auckland Council is a core service provider and needs to represent and provide for everyone. Walking tracks may not be an easy fix, the variables are too difficult to simply make a statement on. I’m hot on sports facilities and playgrounds, they are vital. Only 128 of the 887 public playgrounds are all-ability and that’s not great. However, making every playground all-able is sadly not a realistic option. I believe we can improve to a decent level though. More all-ability play equipment and a better percentage of suitable playgrounds is a must-do on the list of core services.

What auditing processes will you implement to ensure current infrastructure (footpaths, crossings, and car/footpath shared spaces) is accessible?

I have a policy to introduce an Independent Services and Performance Auditor to oversee every department of Auckland Council. Whilst this position is the overall watchdog for council departments it will allow me to enable tiered levels of auditing that can report back. However, whilst that is for the main service and supply segment of council, we need a system to get that information back. This is the change I want to make with local boards. Local boards are the most important part of Auckland Council. They are the conduit between the people and the ivory tower. I will have local boards engaging in these audits, and also be the local point of contact for issues that need solving.

Housing

What will you do to increase accessible housing stock in Auckland?

No policy on that, as such, just an opinion. I don’t think we can expect to have every house build to a disability code. That is excessive. If the mayor’s office had the power to control building standards – which it doesn’t – you could argue for some specific standards. However I don’t think it’s possible to have a design standard that would universally work for everyone.

Employment

What is your commitment to employing disabled staff at Auckland Council?

The mayor doesn’t hire or fire the general staff of Auckland Council, however, I see no reason why disabled staff should not be employed if they are able to do the job requirements. This is no different to my belief regarding able-bodied employees. If you are asking if I would enable a quota-style employment system, the answer is no.

And what will you do regarding professional development of disabled staff?

Not the purview of mayor, but there should be no discrimination within council towards any staff professional development.

Auckland Council Disability Advisory Panel

How will you increase the representation of disabled people as part of decision-making processes within the council?

Here I was talking about the DAP earlier and it’s your last question! Does the DAP need an increase of representation? Is it not currently fit for purpose? I cannot answer this until I am part of the process and can see it working or not working.

Tell me about your commitment to listening to the Disability Advisory Panel and implementing their recommendations to Auckland Council.

Not much to say here, every panel needs to be heard. I say again, Auckland Council is a service provider, that is the job. In saying that, you can’t implement everything that the population wants from whatever group or community, that’s unrealistic. But we must ensure that priority is placed on necessities over niceties, and that is the discussion that happens with the DAP.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins.

Efeso Collins

My mayoral campaign is driven by my values of care, collaboration, and courage. I am running to be the mayor for all Aucklanders and our disabled communities are an important, valued, and significant part of our city.

Transport

Accessible transport is a challenge for large parts of our community, including our disabled community. Making public transport more accessible through free fares, and a reliable, efficient and safe network is a key plank of my campaign and the city’s effort to address climate change and congestion. A significant shift to public transport and active modes of travel is necessary for Auckland’s wellbeing.

Although significant work has been undertaken to date on the design of our public transport hubs and vehicles, a lot more needs to be done, to be more accessible. I am also aware of the fact that our footpaths and pedestrian corridors aren’t always designed or managed with our disabled communities in mind and we need to do better. I have heard from our community about how public works on footpaths and how the increased use of micro-mobility modes of travel has created challenges for sight-impaired Aucklanders. I am keen to hold Auckland Transport and Auckland Council more accountable for the design and operation of our public spaces. I am committed to nominating two councillors on the board of Auckland Transport as elected members are closer to their communities and are accountable to their communities rather than unelected boards or staff.

I don’t want to repeat all the work Auckland Transport is doing to make Auckland’s transport network more accessible but more information is available here Accessible travel (at.govt.nz). Auckland Transport’s Total Mobility Scheme also takes a more holistic view of travel for disabled people and seeks to offer support for trips using contracted suppliers such as taxis rather than just a focus on mass public transport. More information is available here Total Mobility scheme (at.govt.nz). Expansion of these services inevitably has a funding component and trade-offs. It will come as no surprise that Auckland Council and Auckland Transport are suffering from decreasing revenues and increasing costs. Nevertheless, a council I lead will not be content to treat accessible transport and public services as a nice to have and first on the chopping block.

Public facilities

Accessibility of public facilities and spaces is a key part of building a liveable city for all. I am aware of a number of community groups that support disabled Aucklanders who use council facilities including pools, recreation centres, libraries, and parks.

A lot of these local facilities are governed by Auckland’s 21 local boards and a number of local boards have audited their town centres, public spaces, and facilities to make them more accessible, and have prioritised funding towards this. A good example is the Manurewa Local Board, in conjunction with the disabled community, designed and built Auckland’s first playground specifically catering for disabled children at Keith Park. This is a great example of Auckland Council working with the community to build a more inclusive city.

Housing

I see affordable and accessible housing as a key issue in attracting and retaining Aucklanders as we build back up from Covid. I have laid out a detailed policy platform for housing. In summary, I have committed to:

Directing Eke Panuku to deliver more housing in partnership with Kāinga Ora, iwi, not-for-profit housing providers, and private developers.

Seeking options to increase council housing for older people as part of Auckland Council’s long-term Plan 2024-34.

Advocating on behalf of renters to strengthen renters’ rights to good quality, affordable and long-term rentals.

Partnering with government to bring more housing and retail developments in high-growth areas and along transit routes.

Implementing or incentivising good design standards for intensive housing development so residents and all Aucklanders live in a city that is aesthetically pleasing, accessible and safe.

Supporting the Housing First approach, the Kia WhaiKāinga Tatou Katoa – Auckland’s regional, cross-sectoral homelessness plan, and the Aotearoa Homelessness Action Plan to support homeless Aucklanders find stable housing.

Implementing better and faster consenting processes.

Cleaning up the act of boarding house providers through increased compliance and monitoring.

Employment

Auckland Council’s Inclusive Auckland Framework seeks to make the organisation a better employer for our diverse communities and offer a better experience and opportunities for staff from diverse backgrounds. The mayor and the council are able to direct the CEO to focus and report on inclusivity within the organisation and I am planning to do so.

Although elected members don’t directly interfere in staffing decisions, I am committed to ensuring Auckland Council is a good employer of a diverse workforce that reflects the city it serves. And I will ensure elected members consider the makeup of staff regularly, including at senior levels, so the organisation is more reflective of the public.

Auckland Council Disability Advisory Panel

I have already committed to continuing the demographic advisory panels including the Disability Advisory Panel because they bring a unique perspective, lived experience and passionate advocacy that will ultimately enrich the quality of council decisions and achieve better outcomes for our diverse communities. I have heard the feedback from all of the advisory panels that they feel disempowered and that they don’t feel staff genuinely engage with them and take their views into account. They have also asked for more meaningful engagement with senior-level staff and elected members so they can deal directly with decision-makers more often than through junior or mid-level staff.

I am sympathetic to that view and I have committed to working with the panels and doing a better job promoting their priorities through council’s policy work programme, so elected members have better oversight. The panels’ expertise and passion are too valuable to be left on the bench.

I am also aware that the Disability Advisory Panel cannot be used as a convenient proxy or substitute for all engagement with the disability community. I am a believer in open-minded and meaningful community engagement with our diverse community and I will be pushing staff in Auckland Council and CCOs to show evidence of engagement with communities that we don’t normally hear from.

I am running for mayor as I believe the financial, economic, social, and environmental challenges we face are stark and Auckland needs a mayor that is experienced, courageous and empathetic to meet them. Auckland also remains a city of opportunity for most but not all, and we need to seriously address the disadvantages faced by some of our communities for all of us to succeed. I am running for mayor to leave a legacy for my children and yours, so we have a city that met its challenges and remains a place desired by many. Auckland needs a mayor who knows what council can and can’t do, a mayor that works across political boundaries to reach consensus rather than one who thinks they have all the answers, a mayor that delivers rather than makes empty promises, a mayor that makes sure Auckland’s voice is heard loud and clear in Wellington and a mayor that genuinely listens to the needs and views of all Aucklanders. That is the mayor I am committing to be.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown.

Wayne Brown

Transport

What do you think transport around town is like for disabled people and those with mobility requirements?

I think they’re trying. The buses and trains are certainly accessible.

What will you do to make public transport (bus, train and ferry) more accessible?

Well the trains are very accessible. I’ll listen to Barry De Geest (his disability adviser).

Do you think mobility car parks need more monitoring and enforcement? Why?

Absolutely. I think the worst possible humans are the ones who park in mobility car parks. I’ve got zero tolerance for that.

What would you do to increase the availability of wheelchair accessible taxi vans? Including accessible pricing and capacity.

That’s a market thing. If there’s a demand there, it’ll be there. I don’t think it’s a council decision that one.

Would you consider investing support for a disability rideshare service run by Auckland Council?

The council don’t invest in Uber either. But I think we can certainly encourage Uber to meet those needs.

Public facilities

What will you do to ensure public facilities – like swimming pools, libraries and public toilets – are fully accessible and meet the needs of disabled people and their whānau?

First of all, I’ve got to have some feedback, some of them might be, they should be. I don’t know the answer to that. But I don’t think every candidate knows what’s going on in every swimming pool, and if they said they did, they’re a liar. So I’ll just ask and listen.

In terms of public facilities, there’s probably not enough toilets around the city for abled and disabled people. I don’t think there’s enough toilets around if you ask me.

Parks, outdoors and infrastructure

What is your plan to make the outdoors (walking tracks, playgrounds, beaches) more accessible?

I don’t know the answer to that. But that’s what we have the disability advisory committee for. I’d like to see more areas available for everybody as well, not just disabled people. There should be a beach somewhere between Queen St and Parnell, but there’s just a hideous, nonprofit-making port.

What auditing processes will you implement to ensure current infrastructure (footpaths, crossings, and car/footpath shared spaces) is accessible?

Well they’ve got a monitoring division in the council there now. The thing that prevents most people from doing things is that they’re too expensive, and rates are too expensive, and it’s shortage of money that prevents people from using things. And that goes for disabled and undisabled.

Housing

What will you do to increase accessible housing stock in Auckland?

The Auckland Council doesn't have a lot of influence over that, except making it easier to get permits. If they’re adhering to the Building Code, it’s pretty clear about Universal Design. For public spaces it does.

Employment

What is your commitment to employing disabled staff at Auckland Council?

I think we should employ as many disabled people as we can. Just got to make sure the barriers are gone, you can’t actually force it. It's usually getting rid of the barriers, rather than encouraging. I mean there are still people that are discriminated against, old people are discriminated against and disabled people are still discriminated against. Fortunately, we’ve largely got past discriminating against gay people and others, but we still have issues with older people and older people are disabled because they're old. Let’s remove discrimination in all its forms is a general policy I like.

And what will you do regarding professional development of disabled staff?

There are too many staff at the Auckland Council as a start. I don’t know the numbers, they don’t publish them.

Auckland Council Disability Advisory Panel

How will you increase the representation of disabled people as part of decision-making processes within the council?

Barry De Geest is on my election team. He’s one of my great supporters, and he’s there not only as my disability adviser but because he’s a good all-round human being. He’s the guy I most admire in New Zealand. Considering the stuff he got in life, he’s done fantastically well.

Tell me about your commitment to listening to the Disability Advisory Panel and implementing their recommendations to Auckland Council.

When I was chairman of the hospital board, I made it absolutely essential that the hospital had to be fully accessible. And we had all these various architect experts who told me it was accessible, and I said: “Barry, you go and check it.” And the very first thing that he did, he couldn’t even get in the car park. And so I realised the only people who should be able to check if it’s accessible are disabled people. So I value their input highly. I’ll make sure Barry is in there, and he’ll know how to implement things. He’s go so many disabilities, he covers the lot. The only one he doesn’t have is bad eyesight, and I’ve got that.

Local election day is October 8.