Hui with Waikato council hopefuls could increase voter interest - organiser

A hui to highlight Waikato's Māori council candidates could help boost voter turnout, an organiser says.

Taurikura NZ will host a meet the candidates event in Hamilton on Tuesday, where Waikato based Māori candidates will gather again to share insights and experiences about the political process.

It’s also an opportunity for the public to meet and hear from candidates in their respective electorates.

Taurikura co-founder Dr Kirsty Barber says these events have the potential to produce an increase in voter turnout next month.

“There has never been anything previously that foregrounds Maaori candidates and provides the kind of environment where Maaori candidates are in their own space and environment where Te Ao Maaori is privileged so they can be at ease,” she said.

“The increased visibility of amazing Maaori candidates, and current councillors throughout the motu, promoted in our kaupapa has not only enhanced awareness and interest within hapori but is mana enhancing, that ‘people who look like me’ can have a voice, be heard and bring different values and priorities to the decision-making tables.

“Of course establishment of Maaori wards has helped as well.”

While last month’s candidate’s evening included Waikato politicians, this time around the event will be more interactive with a series of politically based games and activities.

“Although this is Maaori candidates, many are standing in general wards so open to all their voters. Maaori voice and tikanga are privileged so it will run as a ‘hui’ rather than a perhaps more traditional candidate event. But most people are really receptive to a more engaging and welcome way of running things even if not confident in te Ao Maaori.”

Barber said she hopes the immediacy of seeing so many great Māori candidates standing for their communities will excite constituents about their choices and have pride in their candidates.

Information from Local Government New Zealand shows the average voter turnout at territorial authorities across the country was 48.3% in 2019.

Only two Waikato based councils, Thames Coromandel District Council and Waitomo District Council are listed in the top 20 councils with the highest voter turnout, with 53.60% and 52.6% respectively.

“We believe we are privileged to be at the start of a wave of generational change, a unique historical moment - and Meet our Maaori Champions event is a herald of that movement,” Barber said.

“Diverse perspectives, and a Maaori cultural lens in local government will not only change the conversations in these spaces… This event is a visible declaration of pride and accomplishment in our fantastic Maaori champions and young leaders - standing up for their communities in general as well as Maaori wards.”

Meet our Maaori Champions will be held at 6pm on September 13 at Wintec in Hamilton City. For more details and to RSVP, click here.