Taonga to be displayed in Parliament after being rejected 140 years ago

The taiaha, or wooden weapon, was particularly large, with kākā feathers and white kurī fur, which denoted its significance.

A taonga (treasured possession) initially destined for Parliament will arrive nearly 140 years later.

The Otago Museum has held onto a taiaha​ (a long wooden weapon) since the 1880s, despite its King Country creators expecting the taonga to be placed in Parliament as a symbol of peace.

The taiaha, named Maungārongo​, was particularly large, and adorned with orange kākā feathers and white kurī (dog) fur. It symbolised Ngāti Maniapoto’s​ enforcement of the aukati, or boundary line in the 1860s, which barred unauthorised pākeha entry into the region later known as King Country.

In 1885, the taiaha was sent to native minister John Ballance, with the expectation it would be placed in Parliament.

“Maungārongo was intended as an everlasting symbol of peace between Ngāti Maniapoto and the Crown,” said Bella Takiari-Brame​, chairperson of Maniapoto Māori’s post-settlement governance entity, Te Nehenehenui.

The taonga was rejected by politicians, and given to James MacAndrew, a member of Parliament for Port Chalmers.

MacAndrew placed it in the Otago University Museum. Until Wednesday, it was considered one of the “most significant tribal treasures” in its collection, according to the museum’s media release.

Otago Museum/Supplied Rachel Wesley, the chairperson of Ōtākou rūnaka, was part of the Otago group at the special ceremony.

The location and history behind the taiaha was identified after an investigation. Ngāti Maniapoto looked to the Government to repatriate the taonga as part of their Treaty settlement, which the museum agreed to after getting the advice of local rūnaka.

Maungārongo was “steeped in history” within Ngāti Maniapoto, Takiari-Brame said.

She was part of an iwi delegation which travelled to Otago, joined by other Ngāti Maniapoto living in Otago and Murihiku, and received the taonga in a special ceremony on Wednesday.

It will be transferred to Wellington and displayed in Parliament, with the support of Te Papa, for several years before returning to Ngāti Maniapoto.

This would give it the respect and mana it was owed – it was an “exceptional” example of a taiaha, according to Otago Museum’s Curator Māori, Gerard O’Regan.