My te reo journey: From freezing worker to academic, Bounty bar to Moro

Deane Gage: As a boy, he struggled to understand how he fitted in.

OPINION: My story is no different from any other young Māori boy attending college in the mid-1980s.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

I was part of a generation that missed learning and speaking te reo Māori. The Māori language was deemed less important in a Pākehā-dominated Aotearoa.

As a Māori in the 80s I struggled to understand how I fitted in. I felt brown on the outside, but white on the inside, like a Bounty bar.

At high school, learning to speak Māori had no relevance in my life. There were no Māori jobs, or Māori television, nothing that would inspire you to pursue te reo Māori. In my mind, the only way to progress and be successful was the Pākehā way.

This whakaaro (thought), I believe, came from my subconscious; remembering stories of the beatings my nanny and koro received for speaking Māori at school.

Recalling my father changing his first name to sound more Pākehā, from Popata to Fred.

David White / Stuff Fifty years ago, on September 14, 1972, Rawiri Paratene numbered among the group that presented the Māori language petition to Parliament, asking for active recognition of te reo Māori. With more than 30,000 signatures, the petition became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo.

Convincing my uncle, Pakipaki Waenga, to change his name to Joe Gage, to sound like a Pākehā, if he wanted a job in Christchurch.

These stories sat in a child’s mind and questioned why I would want to be Māori.

My father was a fluent te reo speaker. I would sit under the palm tree at our marae and listen to him whaikōrero to the manuhiri (visitors). I did not understand what he was saying, but vividly remember the people laughing and smiling even at sad events such as tangihanga (funerals).

My father would cheekily call us ngāngara (insects) or taurekareka (rascal or rogue), or say “kati te kuaha boy” (close the door). This was the extent of my te reo.

I knew I was Māori and not knowing my language did not make me feel any less important. But I felt there was something missing, like the final piece of a puzzle that needed completion. I just had to figure what it was.

I actually learnt how to speak Italian before I learnt Māori. In my mid-twenties, I travelled to Europe to play professional rugby. I spent a year in San Dona di Piave, a city in the province of Venice.

I realised that Italians are very similar to Māori; they have a strong sense of connection with familia/whānau (family), the love of food and expressing ospitare/manaakitanga (hospitality). Living in Italy I understood the power of language, and how it strengthens identity.

I immersed myself in daily conversations and I had no other option but to reply in a mixture of sign language, English and pidgin Italian. Over time, I eventually understood what they were saying.

I also learned to appreciate the impact Māori have had in this part of the world.

I played rugby in Belfast, Northern Ireland. I was training at the local hurling field kicking a rugby ball around the oval, when a big, black, ex-army truck pulled up at the end of the field and just sat there.

Eventually the door opened, and clouds of smoke from the bro’s session escaped the car. A large Irishman with a long beard, wraparound sunglasses and a weathered army jacket got out; my first impression was that he looked like the WWE wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

His name was Cahill McQuinlan. Cahill yelled out, “come here mucker”. I thought he said something else in his strong northern accent. He asked if I wanted a Harp.

Eh? I replied.

“It’s a beer, you kiwifruit.”

Over the next hour he talked about the RA – the IRA, Irish Republican Army – New Zealand history, the Māori land wars against the British, and Māori sovereignty.

He related these stories to his own conflict between Northern Ireland’s republicans and loyalists, repeatedly saying Tiocfaidh Ar La (Chucky Ar La) – the republican slogan meaning, our day will come.

He spoke of Māori with respect and awe, which I found both humbling and embarrassing. Humbling to listen to words of pride for my people from an Irishman, and embarrassing because I did not know this history, this education vacant from my learning while I was at school.

When I returned home I ended up working in the freezing works.

I started on the broom and eventually become a boner, breaking down beef, lambs, bobby calves, and pork. It is physical mahi, similar to a workout in a gym.

I would say to myself, I cannot do this job for the rest of my life; I need to work from the shoulders up and engage my brain.

This was the first tohu (sign) I needed a change.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Deane Gage at his home in Taupiri in Waikato.

The second tohu came from coaching my son’s under-9 rugby league team. Some 90% of the kids kōrero Māori and belonged to kura kaupapa schools. I felt left out of their conversations. If an 8-year-old could kōrero, why not me?

It was time for a change. At the age of 44, I signed up to learn te reo Māori, levels one and two at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Learning te reo Māori had become so popular all the classes were fully booked. I needed to reapply the following year for the next course. I felt disheartened, until the wānanga created a class for the excess of students wanting to learn te reo.

The excitement turned to fear and doubt; it was too late to pull out now. The difficult part of any journey is having the courage to have a go, despite the unknown and the questions of uncertainty, like “what if it is too hard?”.

I was surprised there were not many Māori in the class. I was one of four Māori tauira (students) and felt like the token brown guy. I kept my head down.

The majority of the 28 taiura were Pākehā, Indian, Cook Islander, Australian and British.

We were fortunate to have a kaiako (teacher) who was a musician, kapa haka performer and a great mentor. We learned Māori by singing the alphabet, mock pōwhiri and by conversation.

My kaiako created āhurutanga (safe spaces) for learning. She shaped a fun and enjoyable environment where you were accepted no matter your failings or level of te reo.

The weekend noho (stay) is a great learning tool. It is a weekend fully immersed in learning, from the morning parakuihi (breakfast) to the evening karakia, and continued into the night while you were sleeping, listening to tauira reciting whaikōrero, practising waiata and discussions in Māori.

As tauira, we were all in the same waka of learning, heading in the same direction.

Tom Lee/Stuff Deane Gage, pictured in 2020, when he was doing research on kai gathering as part of his master’s degree on indigenous knowledge.

The food was awesome, breakfast, morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and supper – you were never hungry. I had found a passion for education, learning and te reo Māori, and after the first year I wanted more.

I continued learning Māori, completing levels three and four, and the following year levels five and six.

I enjoyed learning and took up the next challenge of a master’s degree of indigenous knowledge.

I would question myself, if I belonged amongst these academics, and would soon learn about decolonisation, indigenous philosophical frameworks and navigating the holistic needs of indigenous people.

My mindset was changing. I had acquired the skills of critical analysis, reflection and rangahau (research).

As an adult I finally understood the teachings and mātauranga (knowledge) my nanny and father were showing me as a child.

Stuff Deane Gage prepares to go diving for kaimoana.

I learned the principles of pekapeka (call in, visit) and to koha (gift) kaimoana. They always said call in, the next time you visit they might be gone or passed away.

I learned tikanga, manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga, principles that would shape my self-identity. Through academia, I appreciated the opinions of others and realised these are very difficult to change.

Te reo Māori and education has the ability to transcend lives. I am looking to the next challenge and to complete a PhD; just imagine being called tākuta (doctor). Why not?

I no longer sit under the palm tree listening to whaikōrero at the marae, but on the paepae, not struggling to understand any more but laughing with my whānau.

Te reo Māori has turned a freezing worker into an academic, and a former Bounty bar into a chocolate-layered Moro.

Nō reira, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou katoa, mauri ora.