Removing Covid restrictions leaves disabled, elderly feeling unprotected

Restrictions will largely be removed, with no mask requirements except in health settings.

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions will further isolate disabled, immune-compromised and senior Kiwis, an advocate says.

The Covid-19 traffic light system will end at 11.59pm on Monday, removing mask requirements in all settings except for healthcare and aged care facilities, incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated, household contacts will no longer have to isolate, and vaccine mandates will be dropped in two weeks.

It has some in the disabled and aged-care sector concerned about where that leaves them as the pandemic continues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall acknowledged during the press announcement on Monday the concern that would be felt in the disabled and immune-compromised community.

But changes were being made only because risks were lower, they said.

“Our support for you has not ended,” Verrall said.

There were “layers of protection” in the form of high vaccination rates, immunity from prior infection, and accessibility of antivirals, she said.

Another 40,000 doses of antiviral treatment Paxlovid would enable an expanded eligibility criteria for anyone over the age of 65, or 50 for Māori.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff New Zealand lawyer and disability advocate Huhana Hickey MNZM says disabled Kiwis don’t want anti-mandate, anti-vax healthcare workers, and is upset for those who cannot advocate for their safety in a continuing pandemic.

Disabilities advocate Huhana Hickey was upset for society’s most vulnerable.

Lifting restrictions would mean those in the disabled community would have to “just stay isolated” in a society “basically applying a eugenics model”, she said.

“There is no move by this Government to continue to protect disabled, immuno-compromised and seniors at risk.

“It means I have to stay home.”

It meant, for example, having to drive long distances instead of catching a plane due to the fact other passengers were no longer wearing masks.

“We are still in a pandemic, it is not even endemic yet.

“I am not afraid of dying, I just want to live a bit longer to see my grandkids grow a bit.”

She was most concerned about mandates being dropped for health workers, particularly when many in the disabled community were unable to argue for themselves or vet their carers.

“Disabled people should not be forced to have anti-vaxxer, anti-mandaters care for them when they themselves need the vaccination.”

Today’s announcement did not come as a surprise to Jo Millar, who chairs the Health National Advisory Group for Grey Power.

Rumours about the move had been swirling for a while but that did not allay concerns from some older New Zealanders, she said.

“There are still cases coming up … and I know that they are fading away now and I'm pleased to see that happening.”

The approaching summer months would hopefully see people keeping healthier but there was still a lingering worry about mass gatherings acting as spreader events, Millar said.

“If people want to be cautious and wear a mask, I think they should have the right to be able to do that without having any impact or retaliation.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Rawiri Taonui felt Government consultation with Māori had improved ahead of the latest Covid-19 decision.

Despite concerns around the Government’s consultation and failure to show true partnership with Māori ahead of prior Covid-related decisions, Covid-19 researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui believed the consultation with Māori had been better this time around.

There were a number of meetings between the Crown, ministers, Māori community groups and iwi organisations over the past couple of weeks, he said.

At a hui he attended, there were about 90 members of the community, and Taonui felt there was transparency and good communication.

“It seems to be more open.”

He did, however, have concerns about data collection – whether the total Māori population data was underestimated causing their vaccination rates to be artificially lifted, and Māori deaths from Covid-19 being underestimated.

No comparisons between ethnicities could be made either, since only Māori and Pasifika were recorded, he said.

He did understand the community was likely at a high rate of resistance at the moment but he hoped isolation while sick and the use of masks – particularly indoors – would continue to be encouraged.

With a “permeable” border now too, it meant a shorter timeframe to prepare for potential new variants.

The worst case for Māori would be a variant that impacted the younger population, when booster vaccination rates for 18 to 44-year-old Māori was “very low” at 50 per cent.

“What it does is it makes us more vulnerable.”

Hickey, like Taonui, had concerns about government statistics, particularly around why it was collecting statistics on Māori and Pasifika Covid rates, and not on how many disabled people had died with Covid.

Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen, who is Te Aka Whai Ora’s chief medical officer, said Māori communities had done a great job in keeping well, and continuing with mask-wearing and vaccinations were the best ways to keep doing so.