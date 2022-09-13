Ex-activist plans to boycott Government's celebration of reo Māori petition milestone

New Zealand is celebrating 50 years since the historic Māori Language Petition. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared her thoughts on the health of te reo, before departing to the UK.

Whaimutu Dewes​, a te reo Māori activist who helped deliver the historic Māori Language Petition, says many reo advocates won’t attend Parliament’s celebration of the petition due to frustration with the Government.

A significant celebration marking the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana Reo Māori, the Māori Language Petition of 1972, is planned for Parliament on Wednesday. In attendance will be Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson and Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson, as well as other MPs, leaders from Te Taura Whiri and mana whenua.

But Dewes​ won’t be there, and he says many others will opt not to attend the Government-organised celebration, because he doesn’t believe it’s taking te reo seriously.

THE AUCKLAND STAR/STUFF ARCHIVE Kaumātua Te Ouenuku Rene leads supporters of te reo Māori to Parliament in 1972.

His anger boils down to the fact that the central request in that 50-year-old petition, to have te reo Māori offered to all children in all schools, is yet to be realised.

“I won’t be there, and most of us who are alive won’t be there, because, 50 years on, we find that the same challenges and struggles posed by the bureaucratic and political obduracy are still present,” he said.

He said the excuse given for not readily teaching te reo in the 1970s was that there weren’t enough teachers and that was the same excuse being given this year. He said consecutive governments had refused to support proposals to increase the numbers of teachers.

Therefore, “out of prudence”, Dewes said he could not attend the Government’s 50-year anniversary event.

“If I were to go there, I know that I could not control myself,” he said.

“We respect the people who are promoting this for te reo, as opposed to the politicians promoting it for politicians’ sake.”

Dewes, who lives in Tairāwhiti, will be in Te Whanganui-a-Tara on Wednesday – to attend an earlier event launching a new exhibition with the National Library and mana whenua about te petihana and te reo Māori.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is hosting reo Māori advocates at Parliament, for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, who is the nephew of Syd Jackson – the founder of Ngā Tamatoa and Hana Te Hemara’s ex-husband – said he expected many other prominent reo advocates to join him at Parliament.

Told of Dewes’ boycott and frustration, Jackson replied: “Tell Whai to get a life, nē? He’s my relation, and he’s been a strong supporter in the past. Also, I think his sister will be there.”

He said the Government was continuing to invest in te reo Māori.

Agencies across Government are hosting the Parliament event, which is seen as a highlight of this year’s Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, and will be broadcast live on Māori Television. As well as inviting schools and members of the public to attend the national commemorative event, it was hoped that surviving members of Ngā Tamatoa and the Reo Māori Society would come together at Parliament once again.

Supplied Whaimutu Dewes says many are frustrated that the Government hasn’t done more for te reo Māori.

Some original activists who backed te petihana will be at Parliament.

Dr Robert Pouwhare, an academic and member of the Reo Māori Society which supported te petihana, is scheduled to speak at Parliament.

Most surviving members of Ngā Tamatoa are not expected to be in Wellington, as Te Ātiawa is hosting its own commemorative event in Taranaki. Its event is focused on Ngā Tamatoa leader Hana Te Hemara, a descendant of Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Raukawa, who, at 22 years old, presented the petition at Parliament.

Her sister, Ramari​ Te Hemara, said Ngā Tamatoa members would join Parliament’s event virtually from Ngāmotu.

“The tribe wants to recognise the work Hana did, even 22 years after she passed – which is very sad in itself. And so the remaining Ngā Tamatoa members, the few of us still living, are taking part in the programme organised here,” she said.

An estimated 30,000 people, mostly Pākehā, signed the petition in 1972. It wasn’t until 1987 that te reo Māori became an official language of Aotearoa.