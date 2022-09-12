Pepeha exhibition weaves image of Southland for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

He Waka Tuia curator Gemma Baldock and manager Sarah Brown add their ribbons to the Pepeha | Mihi exhibition.

Ever wanted to learn to say your pepeha? Ever wondered what it might sound like for manene (immigrants) or if it is even appropriate for migrants to be delivering theirs?

To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2022, He Waka Tuia is inviting Southlanders to come and learn how to give their pepeha and weave it into an installation representing the people who contribute to the fabric of Murihiku.

A pepeha forms part of a person’s mihi (greeting) and is a traditional Māori way of introducing oneself with reference to ancestry and where a person is from.

After consulting with iwi, a template was chosen that is suitable for all people, no matter where they come from.

READ MORE:

* Southland businesses embrace Māori culture

* The best ways to celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori from home

* A time of welcome assessment, positivity, creativity



The Invercargill art museum’s curator Gemma Baldock said the exhibition – Pepeha | Mihi – honoured connections; an important part of Māori culture.

He Waka Tuia was always looking for new ways to educate, she said, and this was something she herself would “forever be learning” about.

Visitors are being invited to write their pepeha on a coloured ribbon – green for those from Murihiku, blue for those from elsewhere in Aotearoa, and white for migrants – and weave it into the installation that will be in place until October 2.

It was important that the template could be used by anyone, Baldock said, and the one the museum was inviting Southlanders to learn had been simplified and included subtle difference like referring to “the” maunga (mountain) rather than “my” mountain.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori (first published in 2019).

Museum manager Sarah Brown said the raranga (weaving) element added another layer of connection to the piece that was all about bonds and interrelations.

“You hear people who can say their pepeha and it is phenomenal the connections they contain.”

She enjoyed that pepeha and mihi were becoming more commonplace in meetings with people introducing themselves, rather than where they worked.

“It is about who you are, not what you do,” Brown said.

She wanted to help others feel comfortable saying their pepeha.

While the base of the artwork had been especially made to fit the museum space, there was potential for it to be moved to another Invercargill City Council venue after the exhibition closed, she said.