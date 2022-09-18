Health leader's dreams nurtured at kitchen table

As the newly-appointed Te Aka Whai Ora Te Waipounamu interim regional director Mata Cherrington will spend the next six months figuring out how to make sure hauora services are delivered equitably over the whole South Island – including Rakiura and the Chatham Islands.

“Hauora” is one of those Te Reo words that doesn’t translate directly into English.

In its most basic sense, it means “to be fit, well, healthy, and in good spirits”.

But as Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority)’s interim Te Waipounamu regional director Mata Cherrington explains: Hauora is about all the factors needed to achieve pae ora or healthy futures.

“It’s not about illness,” she said, it’s about making sure whānau have what they need for physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social wellbeing.

“We’re looking at the whole of a person and their whānau,” Cherrington said.

In te ao Māori, everything is connected – so a person’s housing needs are wrapped up in their education needs, or mental health needs, for example, and their spiritual wellbeing is connected to taiao (the environment).

Up until now, services have all been managed and delivered separately, but they’ve never been separate for Māori, Cherrington said.

“It’s not a lack of service. It’s about a lack of access and delivery in a way that’s appropriate.”

Te Aka Whai Ora is a chance for her and other health advocates to exhale, she said, and to build a health system that’s responsive to the needs of not just Māori, but Aotearoa’s most vulnerable people.

Born and raised Southlander Cherrington (Ngāti Hine, Te Kapotai, Ngāpuhi-Nui-Tonu, Ngāi Pakeha) has been appointed to lead the development of Te Aka Whai Ora’s structure for Te Waipounamu (the South Island).

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little and Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Henare have formally launched two new health entities at AUT in Manukau, south Auckland.

Unlike Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, which had an existing health system to adapt, Te Aka Whai Ora is a blank canvas, Cherrington said.

She will spend the coming months meeting with Māori providers and figuring out how services can be commissioned.

But whatever the end product is will have to be flexible, she said, because how services are delivered in Hokitika is going to look very different to how they’re delivered in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) or Rakiura (Stewart Island).

And the best way to ensure that, will be making sure communities – whether they be Māori, rural, disabled or LBGTQ+, for example – have platforms that allow them to be heard.

Making Te Aka Whai Ora work will require systematic change and Cherrington said she’s had a chance to learn both the community and hospital sides of the health system.

As Awarua Whānau Services kaihautū during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, she spent many early mornings figuring out how to help communities who were “stressed to the nines by lockdowns" and unable to afford petrol or food get to Invercargill for their swabs.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mata Cherrington ran for the Invercargill City Council in 2016. She’s also been heavily involved in community organisations in Murihiku, most recently serving as the chairwoman of Community Trust South.

She’s watched families struggle to travel to a GP, let alone afford the consultation fee, and heard about young mums traumatised by a receptionist asking them in front of a waiting room full of patients about their outstanding bills.

But when Cherrington joined the former Southern District Health Board as chief Māori Health Strategy and Improvement officer in February, she found herself forced to temper the expectations of board members who wanted to rectify underinvestment in Māori health services.

She learned that layers of bureaucracy prevented her from making the meaningful change they wanted and that funding had to go through too many tiers before getting to providers.

She’s proposing that those layers be simplified and better designed, so that services that can be shared across the South Island, freeing up funds to be invested elsewhere.

At the end of the day, Cherrington said she’s also a community member and a mum with lived experience; who remembers being mortified when a doctor referred to autism as a disability.

For Māori, people who are neurodivergent are considered taonga with special gifts that can be used to benefit society.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mata Cherrington was working as the chief executive of Awarua Whānau Services during the pandemic, leading vaccination and testing drives in Murihiku. She said Māori providers were able to show just how much they could get done on “the sniff of an oily rag.”

Cherrington dreams of a society where every child knows they have a place – an aspiration nurtured at the kitchen table when she was growing up.

Her pākehā mother fought for social justice and taught Te Tiriti o Waitangi academically, while her father whakapapas to a chief who signed the document.

It’s the thought of what her tipuna wanted for his uri and what she wants for her own mokopuna that drives her mahi, she says.

Cherrington remembers her late mum telling her: “If you design something for your father, it will work for me.”

Because a health system that works for its most vulnerable and resilient communities works for everyone, she says.

“I feel a massive sense of responsibility. I’m mindful that we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and this is an opportunity. I am not looking at this like it’s a tick box exercise. It’s an important piece of mahi we need to get right.”