Learn te reo Māori inside a 'virtual' marae

The world’s first ‘virtual’ Marae has been launched and, to coincide with Māori Language Week, it’s also somewhere you can learn te reo Māori.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The 3D-first is the result of a partnership between Papakura Marae and Afed​ Ltd.

Te Whare o Te Reo simulated marae has been put together by some of the country’s best reo teachers, funded by Te Mātāwai and created by the Jean Swainson Foundation and hosted by Afed Ltd.

“We are proud to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the petition and signing, and supporting of this te reo Māori learning platform, by offering our carvings and marae to be part of this digital learning experience,” said Papakura Marae chief executive Tony Kake.

READ MORE:

* Virtual marae bringing te Ao Māori into the digital age

* Kōrero about wai to flow at 2021 Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival

* Podcasts to help you korero in te reo Māori

* Stacey Morrison: Learning te reo Māori is sometimes a luxury



“A huge mihi to Te Mātāwai for funding the build of this learning resource and virtual marae, it’s quite new and innovative but they had trust to support this kaupapa,” said Cam Swainson-Whaanga, founder of Afed Ltd and the Jean Swainson Fund.

Te Whare o Te Reo uses a digital pōwhiri process to ensure tikanga is still followed, even though the experience is virtual.

“Māori 3D modellers and virtual reality designers are really scarce in this industry, so we took it upon ourselves to hire two fluent reo-speaking interns to train and develop for this project and work on many more digital marae projects into the future,” said Swainson-Whaanga.

Supplied Papakura Marae chief executive Tony Kake said the marae was proud to be part of this digital learning experience.

One of those interns, Rangihuna Spooner, said it has been exciting to build something so familiar, but in a 3D space.

“I have learnt so much along the way.

“It’s vital that Māori are part of building these virtual experiences, to ensure tikanga and kawa are followed.”

Te Whare o Te Reo already has 13,000 users/learners across 700 schools, homes and organisations.

Six hundred lessons and assessments have been released already, with another 1000 lessons coming in the next few months.

The learning resource and virtual marae will also be released as a high-end interactive game on Windows PC and PlayStation, in the next few months.