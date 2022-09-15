Five storey mural of late Māori rights activist unveiled in her hometown of Ngāmotu

A mural of late Māori rights activist Hana Te Hemara was painted on the side of Puke Ariki also known as Mr G, from August 30 to September 15.

A massive five-story mural of late Māori rights activist Hana Te Hemara was officially unveiled in Ngāmotu on Thursday morning.

The mural commemorates the life of the activist from Taranaki, who was one of the founding members of Ngā Tamatoa – an activist group that operated throughout the 1970s to promote Māori rights.

Through a series of high-profile protest actions, Ngā Tamatoa galvanised public discussion about the rights of Māori.

Fifty years ago this week, Ngā Tamatoa presented a petition with more than 30,000 signatures to the Crown to have te reo Māori taught in schools.

The mural of Hana was painted on the side of Puke Ariki by Graham Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa), also known as Mr G, from August 30 to September 15.

Initially, Mr G painted the words of the petition, before covering the words with a portrait of Hana’s face.

Hana’s niece Wairereraki Giffen (Te Ati Awa, Ngā Iwi o te Wanganui, Ngati Raukawa, Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe) said the mural was a prominent visual reminder to everyone that te reo was now a national language.

“My aspiration is that everyone will embrace te reo.”

The mural, unveiled at 6am, is just one part of the I am Hana commemorations being carried out across Ngāmotu throughout Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

Just down the road at the TSB Showplace photographer John Miller's images of key Ngā Tamatoa moments are on display along with personal memorabilia from Ngā Tamatoa members and Hana Te Hemara’s whānau.

Audio recordings of Hana Te Hemara are available at the Puke Ariki Library Listening Posts, while on Wednesday night a panel of Ngā Tamatoa members shared memories of their challenges and triumphs during the 1970s.

Cervical screenings have been carried out all week by the team at Tui Ora – reflecting Hana’s advocacy for women’s health.

To wrap up the week's commemorations a party is set to be held at Puke Ariki on King St on Thursday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.