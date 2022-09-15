Learning te reo a sign of respect, migrant doctor says

Dr David Sar Shalom is excited to see the growth in te reo Māori since arriving in Aotearoa. “Surviving is good, but thriving is better,” he says about watching the language flourish.

A migrant doctor who speaks eight languages says te reo was unlike anything else he’d learned before.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

But as daunting as it was, Dr David (Rāwiri) Sar Shalom Abadi said learning this language had opened the door to people and experiences he didn’t believe he would have otherwise come across.

“It’s not just the language; it’s everything that comes with it. It’s the culture, the music, the interconnections.”

Sar Shalom wanted to learn te reo as a sign of respect to the mana whenua of his new home when he arrived seven years ago, but back then it was a lot harder for a manene (migrant) to embark on the journey.

Excitedly listing the wealth of resources available now – like Scotty Morrison’s Māori Made Easy books and Hēmi Kelly and Āpera Woodfine’s Everyday Māori podcast – he says te reo is held up the world over as an example of how a language can go from the brink of extinction to flourishing.

Originally from Venezuela, Sar Shalom learned the power of indigenous language while studying and then practising in Catalonia – where the once-banned Catalan has been revived.

“The conversations you have with people are so rewarding when you talk to them in their own language,” he said.

As a doctor, speaking to patients in their native language also helps him build up trust and bridge disparities that can exist in a Western-leaning health system, Sar Shalom said.

He grew up with books and languages, and was already fluent in Spanish, Catalan, English, and Norwegian, and proficient in German, French and Hebrew when the opportunity to work in New Zealand came up.

Sar Shalom assumed he’d throw himself into learning te reo and pick it up easily.

“How mistaken I was,” he recalled.

His first obstacle was finding resources. There were a few online courses and a couple of outdated books but because he wasn’t a resident, he wasn’t eligible for official courses and one-one-one classes were expensive.

Nevertheless, he persisted, into his next wero (challenge): the “peculiar” structure of te reo, the “puzzling” grammar, and a lack of a “to be” verb.

Te reo Māori isn’t as straightforward as translating word for word from te reo Pākehā/English, Sar Shalom said.

“It challenges our brains to discover whole different ways of expressing ourselves.”

Prepositions that explain the relationships between people amongst themselves and in connection to objects, feelings and emotions, for example, also provide “important insights into tirohanga (the worldview) of Māori and the interconnectedness of tāngata (people) and mea (things) within the broader context of te ao mārama (the general world of light),” he said.

While he admits it was all a bit confusing, Sar Shalom – in the spirit of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – is encouraging migrants and Kiwi to give the language a try.

“You will be bad at the beginning, but the way we learn is to make mistakes and keep learning. It’s never a waste to learn a new language, and you never know when it’s going to bring you joy you weren’t expecting.”