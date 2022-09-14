Child buried in unmarked grave, aged 9, reunited with whānau

Katrina Mulitalo in Nelson with a casket containing the remains of her uncle David Panui, who was buried in a un-marked grave at Wakapuaka Cemetery in 1950.

Tūī sang as David Panui was reunited with his whānau.

He was just 3 years old when he was taken from his family under eugenics policies in the 1940s, and 9 years old when he died of pneumonia and was buried in an unmarked grave in Nelson.

On Wednesday, he went home with he​ korowai​ kahukura​ draped over his small, white coffin.

Katrina Mulitalo (Ngāti Whātua) explains they brought the korowai because they wanted him to be “covered with a warm blanket”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Katrina Mulitalo and her family fundraised to bring David home to Auckland.

It was her search that led to her lost uncle being found.

Her father, James Panui, was David’s brother, and he remembered a big man coming to take David away from his Auckland home, but never knew why he was taken, or what happened to him.

In 2020, Mulitalo started researching and discovered David was assessed by a eugenics board after getting cerebro-spinal meningitis at age 1.

The board found David had been left partially paralysed and “with an I.Q. of barely 30% and will probably be totally dependent all his life”.

Under eugenics policies of the time, he was taken to live in Nelson Mental Hospital.

Eugenicists believed people with disabilities should be separated from the rest of society, to protect the population.

David died of pneumonia in 1950, aged 9, and was buried in an unmarked grave in Nelson’s Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Mulitalo then set about raising money to bring him home through a Givealittle page.

Supplied James Panui always wondered what happened to his brother David, so his daughter Katrina Mulitalo went searching.

On Wednesday, she made her way to the cemetery along with her brother, nephew and a family friend and was there as David’s remains were recovered.

It was emotional seeing where he had been for the past 72 years, and she said it made them feel at ease.

“We felt he was in a really beautiful place, a most perfect spot looking over the view.”

Local kaumatua Harvey Ruru delivered a karakia and said it was an emotional event to be a part of.

It was wonderful seeing the family reunited, but also sad because they never should have been parted, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Seeing the “beautiful” spot where David had been lying was emotional for the family, Katrina Mulitalo said.

“The wairua uplifts us all and represents us all. We recognise those spiritual elements with our dead when we return them back to their home place.”

It was fitting that tūī sang as David was raised, he said.

“It’s quite significant for Māori when nature joins in on special occasions.”

Mulitalo said he would lay at home in Auckland until Saturday and then be laid to rest at Reweti Marae alongside his parents and siblings.

“I know his mother, my grandmother, would be so pleased that he is going home to lay with them.”

Supplied David Panui's parents. David was 3 when he left the family home and was sent to Nelson Mental Hospital - later renamed Braemar.

Above all else, they wanted David to know his whānau loved him.

“To let David know that he is treasured and that he was loved, and he was never, ever forgotten and was always spoken about.”

The family’s journey wouldn’t have been possible with the donations they received, both through the fundraising page, and from Simplicity Funerals which waived its fees and donated the casket, she said.

“We’re so humbled and so overwhelmed with their generosity to help bring David home.”