Cambridge new police station a partnership with Tainui Group Holdings

Cambridge’s new police station, built in a first-of-its-kind partnership with Tainui Group Holdings, sits on land once confiscated from the iwi by the Crown

The building, opened on Wednesday by commissioner Andrew Coster, sits the site of the old police house at the corner of Victoria and Fort streets. The partnership to created it was formed just over two years ago in August 2020.

Coster said from the outset police and Tainui Group Holdings agreed this project was ambitious, aspirational and would challenge the status quo.

”It’s a whare that will help people to feel safe, encourages engagement, it reflects the spirit of mahi tahi – working together. It’s a touchstone for promoting positive change and a community hub for prevention policing and supporting whānau and rangatahi wellbeing.”

The design is based on a waka ama and incorporates many elements reflecting the local environment and community, including visual elements of significance to Waikato-Tainui and use of the region’s Hineura stonework. It’s also used recycled brick and rimu from the old station.

Coster said the whole concept of the build was based on a welcoming feeling.

“So having a whānau room accessible without entering through reception was very deliberate.”

The chair of Tainui Group Holdings Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said the day was a really important step in building on their relationship with crown entities.

Jo Lines-MacKenzie/Stuff Police commissioner Andrew Coster at the official opening of the Cambridge Police station.

“We believe we are a crucial partner where those entities and agencies are looking to rebuild their places in the Waikato region. We think we are the best partner they could have to get the work done really well.

“We also want to have some impact and influence over the way those crown entities work. We want to see outcomes for our people that make a difference, that capture our lens, our way of thinking and our way of doing things, so there are better outcomes for our people.

Raumati-Tu’ua is aware of the concern of some that Tainui are partnering with police.

“We respect that in terms of people raising those questions, but our philosophy is to have impact and to make change happen we have to be involved.”

“As mana whenua and tangata whenua we have a really important voice that needs to be listened to in these sorts of situations.”

A significant number of police stations across the Waikato are on land owned by Waikato-Tainui that was returned to the iwi as part of the Raupatu settlement with the Crown in 1995.